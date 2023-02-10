Ayra Starr Channels Her Inner E-Girl in New Single 'Sability'
Are you a Sabi Girl?
Nigeria's celestial princess has officially graced 2023 with her presence!
This Friday, Afropop princess Ayra Starrdropped her first single of the year, 'Sability'. The soon-to-be club banger comes via Nigerian-British producer LONDON and showcases the musical evolution of the young songstress, as she plays along with different sounds. The pair conjured up a vibrant tune, featuring a zestful sample of 'Coupé Bibamba' by Congolese soukous legend Awilo Longomba.
'Sability' echos the singer's familiar sexy tone, but something's different this time around. The unmerciful rhythmic beat demands the body's participation, and Starr's vocals dare you not to move along. Starr's star power and confidence are palpable in the latest release, also introducing the world to the term 'Sabi Girl'. According to Pulse Nigeria, a 'Sabi Girl' refers to a woman who knows herself and her craft. That sounds about right to us!
The '19 & Dangerous' crooner ended 2022 on a note as delectable as the vocals she arouses, with her debut album spawning hit after hit. Who could forget the iconic collaboration between Starr and Grammy-award-winning American singer Kelly Rowlandon the Nigerian's global hit 'Bloody Samaritan'?
The singer continues to spread her magic around the world as she gears up to dominate the UK's club scene in a series of shows in London, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, and Leicester.