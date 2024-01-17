The Big Change Coming to This Year’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards

When they first debuted in 2013, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) were groundbreaking. In a landscape where a dearth of film awards systems existed, not only were the AMVCAs an exciting addition, but they granted democratic power to fans of African cinema and television to vote for actors who should be recipients.

This year, the award categories have been revised to better reflect the forward momentum of the industry at large. For its upcoming edition, the ceremony, which usually takes place in May, will award winners in 27 categories, reduced from 33, made up of 16 non-voting and nine audience voting categories, and two Recognition Awards (Lifetime Achievement and Trailblazer).

The performance awards have been revised too, and will now fall under the categories of Best Actor or Best Actress in a Leading or Supporting Role – with winners determined by the jury, deviating from the previous public voting system.

Last year’s edition was, to a degree, seen as a popularity contest — especially in the performance categories — skewing viewers’ votes towards nominees with more fame. The current changes have been welcomed by some viewers and even applauded.

Speaking on the forthcoming edition, the Head of Content and Channels West Africa, MultiChoice, Dr. Busola Tejumola, called the move, in a statement, a “bold initiative,” adding that reevaluating the awards further aligns “with global trends and benchmarks.”

The jury, consisting of experienced filmmakers from across the continent and led by a head juror, will determine the winners in the 16 non-voting categories, whilst the public will determine the winners in the remaining nine audience voting categories. As before, the judging process and verification of voting results will be audited by Deloitte.

The non-voting categories include Best Lead Actor and Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, Best Director, Art Direction, Cinematography, and Costume Design. More categories include Best Writing in a Movie and TV Series, Best Movie and TV Series, Best Short Film, Best Documentary, and Best Sound Design, Editing, and Makeup.

The public can vote in categories like Best Scripted and Unscripted Africa Magic Original, Best Digital Content Creator, Best Indigenous Language (West, East, and Southern Africa), Best MultiChoice Talent Factory Film, and Best Indigenous Africa Magic Original.

Multichoice Nigeria and Africa Magic — who are behind the awards — have called upon African filmmakers to submit their films publicly exhibited or broadcast between December 1, 2022 and December 31, 2023.

The entry portal is open until February 14, 2024. All films (aired in cinemas or otherwise), made-for-television movies and television series are eligible, so long as they meet the terms and conditions.