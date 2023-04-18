Here Are the Nominees For the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards
Several personalities across the continent, including Daniel Manege, Wilson Nkya, Tobi Bakare, Chinedu Ikedieze, Bimbo Ademoye, and Nkem Owoh, have been nominated across various categories.
MultiChoice recently unveiled the list of nominees for the upcoming Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), which is set to hold its ninth edition on May 20th in Lagos, Nigeria. The award ceremony seeks to recognize exceptional and groundbreaking contributions within the vibrant entertainment industry in Africa.
Notably, several personalities across the continent, including Daniel Manege, Wilson Nkya, Tobi Bakare, Chinedu Ikedieze, Bimbo Ademoye, and Nkem Owoh, have been nominated across various categories for this prestigious award. This year, the Kenyan film industry is celebrating its highest number of nominations yet at the esteemed show, with a total of 17 nominations.
Nominees for the various categories included performers and behind-the-scenes members, with films made from December 1, 2021, to January 31, 2023 considered for nominations. According to the event organizers, the nominees for the AMVCA 2023 were chosen by a distinguished panel of judges. Fourteen categories will be decided by public voting, while the remaining 21 categories will be decided by a panel of judges led by veteran producer and film director Femi Odugbemi. The nominees were selected across various themes and film art forms.Winners of the various categories will be announced at the grand gala event. Currently, the voting portal is currently still open for fans and movie enthusiasts to vote for their favorite nominees on the official AMVCA website. The voting portal will close on May 11, and the main award ceremony will be televised live across all Africa Magic channels.
View the full list of AMVCA nominees here.
- Nine Highlights of 2023 New African Film Festival ›
- The 10 Best African Netflix Original Films ›
- 7 African Documentaries On Netflix That You Must Watch Right Now ›
- 10 South African Movies and Series Old and New to Stream on Netflix ›