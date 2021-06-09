south african music
BLK JKS' Latest Album  'Abantu/Before Humans' is a Sonic Ode to Pan-Africanism

South African punk band BLK JKS’ new album ‘Abantu/Before Humans’ is a must-listen.

The South African alternative band, BLK JKS, has returned with its latest album Abantu/Before Humans. The nine-track album is a sonic ode to the continent of Africa that offers a soul-lifting and punk-electronic experience. Abantu/Before Humans comes after the wildly successful 2019 single "Harare" which saw its music video released in April of this year.

Abantu/Before Humans is a long and unapologetic poem that calls for the awakening of Africans to the atrocious ways of living under the capitalist labour force. "Harare" is a track which laments the unemployment plight of Lesotho citizens who have to strategically navigate crossing the borders between South Africa and Lesotho without a passport. The band is known for allowing the various instruments speak for themselves.

The third track "iQ (w) ira — Machine Learning Vol 1." is an enchanting and hypnotic single that requires deep listening. Drawing from childhood memories and games, "Mme Kelapile" on the other hand, captures melancholic longing for all things past. It is the "Mmao Wa Tseba — Nare/Indaba My Children" track that stands out, running for almost ten minutes and touting a smooth heavy bass underpinning rousing Sotho lyrics. The single also serves as a reference to the late traditional healer and internationally renowned philosopher, Vusamazulu Credo Mutwa.

Earlier in the year, the band also formed part of the brave group of artists called #AbahlaliBaseNAC who demonstrated outside South Africa's National Arts Council (NAC) after the government body was reportedly found to have misappropriated over 21 million U.S dollars. BLK JKS added their voices to the collective of artists who were calling for accountability.

Listen to Abantu/ Before Humans on Spotify.


Listen to Abantu/ Before Humans on Apple Music.

Interview
Photo: WH Moustapha.

Mdou Moctar Explains the Meaning of 'Afrique Victime'

We chat to the high-flying Niger guitarist about his latest album and the role colonial powers have played in crimes across his Tuareg community and the rest of Africa.

Mdou Moctar's voice is ringing loudly in my ears as we sit 5000 miles apart to talk about his latest album Afrique Victime, which came out recently on New York's legendary Matador Records. Calling from the ancient city of Agadez, he tells me that "music is forbidden in Islam" and whilst listening to "Chismiten", the opening track to this wildly graceful record, you can almost understand why.

As crunching footsteps lead you in, giving immediate context to space and terrain, the majestic reverb of spiraling riffs and high-pitched cries fling you into a world of infinite zooming. It offers no less than the promises of the cosmos, a psychedelic weaving at hand that evokes the many mysteries that can be rung from a guitar. Backed by a rhythm section that lurches into terrifying joy, Mdou Moctar is a man absolutely possessed by talent, unafraid. A timeless voice from the dusty villages of Niger that soothes and provokes in equal measure.

From the chaotic and violent crescendos of the title track to the plaintive voices that echo through you in "Tala Tannam" there are moments on this record that match the most defiant wile outs of Jimi Hendrix. Jimi grooved to Tuareg and Berber rhythms, himself, when travelling down the coast of 1970's Morocco, but Mdou Moctar has created a whole new experience. And whilst calling out the crimes being committed by the French military in his region, where blood spills over Uranium are a very real thing, he points a finger at us all. It's a feeling that is hard to shrug off.

