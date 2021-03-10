Bongeziwe Mabandla Shares Visuals for 'Masiziyekelele'

The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTAs) have recently released the 2021 list of nominees. Like the Oscars and the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs have historically had a distinct lack of diversity with last year's nominees having been all-white and resulting in a number of boycotts of the awards show. This year's nominations list, however, has a bit of...colour.
<p><strong><em><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/cynthia-erivo-turns-down-baftas-performance/" target="_self">READ: Cynthia Erivo Cancels Performance at BAFTAs Following All-White Nominations List</a></em></strong></p><p><strong>Daniel Kaluuya </strong>has been nominated for "Best Supporting Actor" for his role in the riveting <strong>Fred Hampton</strong> biopic, <em><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/judas-and-the-black-messiah-added-to-2021-sundance/" target="_blank">Judas and the Black Messiah</a></em>. The film has also been nominated for "Best Cinematography" and "Best Casting". Kaluuya was also recently awarded the Critics Choice award for "Best Supporting Actor" while the film itself was nominated for "Best Ensemble". Additionally, the late <strong>Chadwick Boseman</strong> is up for "Best Actor" for his role in <em>Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. </em>He too was also awarded a Critics Choice award in the same category. </p><p>Nigerian filmmaker <strong>Akinola Davies Jr </strong>has been nominated in the "Best British Short Film" category for his experimental film, <em>Lizard</em>. Moreover, Davies Jr's film is the first Nigerian production to ever win the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival this year. <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/interview-filmmaker-akinola-davies-jr/" target="_blank">Read our recent interview with the filmmaker here.</a></p><p><a href="https://variety.com/2019/film/reviews/moffie-review-1203323700/" target="_blank"><strong>Oliver Hermanus</strong>' exquisite film </a><em><a href="https://variety.com/2019/film/reviews/moffie-review-1203323700/">Moffie</a></em><strong> </strong>has been nominated in the "Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer". The South African film tells the story of a closeted homosexual teenager who is conscripted and sent to war on the Angolan border in 1981. </p><p>View the full list of BAFTAs nominees below:</p><p><strong><em>Best film</em></strong></p><p>The Father<br>The Mauritanian<br>Nomadland<br>Promising Young Woman<br>The Trial of the Chicago 7</p><p><strong><em>Outstanding British film</em></strong></p><p>Calm With Horses<br>The Dig<br>The Father<br>His House<br>Limbo<br>The Mauritanian<br>Mogul Mowgli<br>Promising Young Woman<br>Rocks<br>Saint Maud</p><p><strong><em>Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer</em></strong></p><p>His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director)<br>Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]<br>Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]<br>Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)<br>Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]</p>
</script></p><p><strong><em>Best film not in the English language</em></strong></p><p>Another Round<br>Dear Comrades!<br>Les Misérables<br>Minari<br>Quo Vadis, Aida?</p><p><strong><em>Best documentary</em></strong></p><p>Collective<br>David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet<br>The Dissident<br>My Octopus Teacher<br>The Social Dilemma</p><p><strong><em>Best animated film</em></strong></p><p>Onward<br>Soul<br>Wolfwalkers</p><p><strong><em>Best director</em></strong></p><p>Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round<br>Shannon Murphy – Babyteeth<br>Lee Isaac Chung – Minari<br>Chloé Zhao – Nomadland<br>Jasmila Žbanić – Quo Vadis, Aida?<br>Sarah Gavron, Rocks</p><p><em><strong>Best original screenplay</strong></em></p><p>Tobias Lindholm – Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round<br>Jack Fincher – Mank<br>Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman<br>Theresa Ikoko – Claire Wilson, Rocks<br>Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7</p><p><strong><em>Best adapted screenplay</em></strong></p><p>Moira Buffini – The Dig<br>Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller – The Father<br>Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven – The Mauritanian<br>Chloé Zhao – Nomadland<br>Ramin Bahrani – The White Tiger</p><p><strong><em>Best actress</em></strong></p><p>Bukky Bakray – Rocks<br>Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version<br>Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman<br>Frances McDormand – Nomadland<br>Wunmi Mosaku -His House<br>Alfre Woodard – Clemency</p><p><strong><em>Best actor</em></strong></p><p>Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal<br>Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom<br>Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger<br>Anthony Hopkins – The Father<br>Mads Mikkelsen – Another Round<br>Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian</p><p><strong><em>Best supporting actress</em></strong></p><p>Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses<br>Kosar Ali – Rocks<br>Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm<br>Dominique Fishback – Judas and the Black Messiah<br>Ashley Madekwe – County Lines<br>Yuh-jung Youn – Minari</p><p><strong><em>Best supporting actor</em></strong></p><p>Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah<br>Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses<br>Alan Kim – Minari<br>Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami<br>Clarke Peters – Da 5 Bloods<br>Paul Raci – Sound of Metal</p><p><strong><em>Best original score</em></strong></p><p>Mank<br>Minari<br>News of the World<br>Promising Young Woman<br>Soul</p><p><strong><em>Best casting</em></strong></p><p>Calm With Horses<br>Judas and the Black Messiah<br>Minari<br>Promising Young Woman<br>Rocks</p><p><strong><em>Best cinematography</em></strong></p><p>Judas and the Black Messiah<br>Mank<br>The Mauritanian<br>News of the World<br>Nomadland</p><p><strong><em>Best editing</em></strong></p><p>The Father<br>Nomadland<br>Promising Young Woman<br>Sound of Metal<br>The Trial of the Chicago 7</p><p><strong><em>Best production design</em></strong></p><p>The Dig<br>The Father<br>Mank<br>News of the World<br>Rebecca</p><p><strong><em>Best costume design</em></strong></p><p>Ammonite<br>The Dig<br>Emma.<br>Ma Rainey's Black Bottom<br>Mank</p><p><strong><em>Best make up and hair</em></strong></p><p>The Dig<br>Hillbilly Elegy<br>Ma Rainey's Black Bottom<br>Mank<br>Pinocchio</p><p><strong><em>Best sound</em></strong></p><p>Greyhound<br>News of the World<br>Nomadland<br>Soul<br>Sound of Metal</p><p><strong><em>Best special visual effects</em></strong></p><p>Greyhound<br>The Midnight Sky<br>Mulan<br>The One and Only Ivan<br>Tenet</p><p><strong><em>Best British short animation</em></strong></p><p>The Fire Next Time<br>The Owl and the Pussycat<br>The Song of a Lost Boy</p><p><strong><em>Best British short film</em></strong></p><p>Eyelash<br>Lizard<br>Lucky Break<br>Miss Curvy<br>The Present</p><p><em><strong>EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)</strong></em></p><p>Bukky Bakray<br>Kingsley Ben-Adir<br>Morfydd Clark<br>Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù<br>Conrad Khan</p>
