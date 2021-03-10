south african music
News Brief
Nobantu Shabangu
Mar. 10, 2021 08:55AM EST
Still visual from the official music video.

Bongeziwe Mabandla in new official music video for single "Masiziyekelele".

Bongeziwe Mabandla Shares Visuals for 'Masiziyekelele'

South African vocalist, Bongeziwe Mabandla, has released crisp new visuals for his soulful single 'Masiziyekelele'.

South African singer and guitarist, Bongeziwe Mabandla, has shared fresh visuals for his single "Masiziyekelele". The new music video comes after he dropped his third critically acclaimed album iimini in the beginning of 2020. The "Masiziyekelele" music video offers soothing visuals fitting for this autumn season and creates a mood that celebrates a deep, sensuous and soulful love.

The somber visuals for "Masiziyekelele" were shot in the Nirox Scupture Park in South Africa's famed Cradle of Humankind in the North West region of Gauteng. Mabandla stands still in a walkway surrounded by bare trees, his pants are the same tint of the tanned orange colour from the fallen leaves.

The "Masiziyekelele" music video fantastically exhibits Mabandla's artistic repertoire in his debut role as producer. He reportedly shared the experience in a public statement:

"This is the first time I have produced a visual for my music, and "Masiziyekelele'"is also one of my favourite songs from the album. At first, this was going to be a band performance, with everyone playing together, from different locations. But because of the lockdown, it was decided to keep it as an acoustic. I found it very interesting to be playing in part with equipment plugged in. It gives a really different feeling."

The outdoors are evidently Mabandla's play space for music videos. The melancholic singer also shot the 2020 "Khangela" music video in a similar setting and season. The stark difference between "Khangela" and "Masiziyekelele" music videos, which are both singles from iimini, is that in the "Khangela" music video there is motion whereas in the latest music video he remains completely still while singing. All the elements in the music video: Mabandla's stillness, his guitar strumming, the autumn sunlight, the isle of tall trees and his voice make for quite a watch.

Watch "Masiziyekelele" music video below.

Bongeziwe Mabandla - masiziyekelele (14.11.16) www.youtube.com


Listen to iimini on Spotify.


Listen to iimini on Apple Music.

bongeziwe mabandla masiziyekelele music video south africa immini south african music
