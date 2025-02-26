Rwanda’s Bruce Melodie is Ready to go From Kigali to the World





Bruce Melodie is funny — whether he admits it or not. The Rwandan superstar insists his humor shines only in his local dialect, Kinyarwanda, but anyone who's seen his playful charm knows better. "People say I'm funny, but I don't see it," he tells OkayAfrica, speaking from his home in Kigali. "People say I make them laugh. But I don't agree!" Whether it's through his quick wit or effortless charisma, one thing is certain: Bruce Melodie knows how to entertain, especially onstage. A powerhouse in Rwanda's music scene, Melodie has been working to build his profile since his debut in 2012, with his first breakthrough coming in 2017 with "Ikinya." But after appearing alongside Jamaica's Shaggy on Good Morning America, he realized that to be taken seriously as an artist, he needed more than hit singles: he needed an entire body of work. After three years in the studio, he's dropped Colorful Generation, a 21-track debut album distilled from 200 recorded songs. Yes, you read that right — 179 songs are on the back burner, and Melodie's in no rush to release them. The album's lead single, "Beauty on Fire," a collaboration with Nigeria's Joeboy , has already gained traction alongside his hit "Iyo Foto," with Kenya's Bien , as well as his latest release, "Oya." With his sights set beyond East Africa, Melodie is building a global brand. Offstage, he's a devoted father of two, a notorious big spender — sometimes to his own regret — and, whether he likes it or not, one of Rwanda's funniest stars (ask him about his wildest fan encounter!). In this exclusive interview, Melodie opens up about Colorful Generation, his return to making authentic music, and his guilty pleasures. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

OkayAfrica: Congratulations on your debut album. You've been working on it for a long time. Can you tell us about the process behind it? Bruce Melodie: I've been working on this album for three years. I recorded 200 songs and originally planned to release 17, but I kept pushing myself. I wanted to bring out the best in me. Ultimately, we selected 21 songs — just 10 percent of what we recorded. It wasn't easy, but I wanted to give my best. Most of the songs have at least three instruments because I wanted them to feel alive. I wanted [this album] to touch all kinds of genres. So we have club songs, happy songs, sad songs, gospel… we have everything. And it's music for every age. That's why it's called Colorful Generation. You've had massive success with singles over the years. What made you decide to release a full album? I never went to music school — I learn by experience. But I realized I needed an album if I wanted to be a global brand. How can I have been doing music for this long and not have an album? It looks like I am not an artist! To be a globally recognized artist, you need a catalog that includes albums. Global artists — Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars — all have albums. I have been doing research. In Africa, we don't have a strong culture of streaming music, but worldwide, that's how artists make money. To sell music and build a catalog, I needed an album. It's not easy. When I see an artist dropping an album, I have so much respect for them. Like you said, although this is your debut album, you're not new to the game. Tell me, where did the name Bruce Melodie come from? I started in the church choir and later began writing my [own] music. But recording wasn't easy because I needed producers and had no money. So, I had to learn how to produce. I spent all day in the studio, helping other artists with melodies. People started calling me 'the guy with melodies.' Eventually, they just called me 'Melody.' At first, I resisted, but when I needed a stage name, I combined it with my real name, Bruce. That's how Bruce Melodie was born.

"I want to release music that reminds me of before my breakthrough." Photo courtesy of Bruce Melodie. You were just in Nigeria and Kenya to promote the album and do some performances. You're already very successful in Rwanda. What's your approach to growth? Do you feel that you have outgrown Rwanda? That's not the case at all. I want to grow in Rwanda. When I am big at home, then I move to Kampala. When I am big in Kampala, I move to Nairobi and expand from there. My dream is not just to be an East African artist — I want to be a global superstar. That's why I work hard. I was on Good Morning America with Shaggy, and they asked me, 'How many albums do you have?' That made me realize I had to build my brand as an African artist, not just a local one. I needed to represent my continent. You have major collaborations on this album — Shaggy, Joeboy and more. How did they come about? Honestly, I don't approach artists. We just connect. A big event happens: we meet in Kigali, then go to the studio and record some songs. It's natural. It's not like I am calling Joeboy. Joeboy heard my song and hit me up on a DM like, 'Yo, Bruce, I love this. I want to jump on it.' Same with Shaggy. It's all organic. I'm grateful for that. You put in a lot of work on this album. Now that it's out, where are you mentally and musically? Right now, I feel free. I want to take a break and record something fresh. I don't want to simply release an already recorded song — I want to go into the studio with intention. I also want to focus on being Bruce Melodie, not just following industry expectations. I want to release music that takes me back to the time before my breakthrough. Back then, I didn't care what people thought or what the market wanted — I was just making music without overthinking it. Whatever came to me is what I would drop. The music industry has changed these days — it's not just about making good music anymore. We're chasing attention, money, and promotions. But back in the day, it was just about creating. I don't want to follow trends or expectations for my next song. I want to be free, relax and record something that feels real. Do you have any hidden talents? People say I'm funny, but I don't see it! Especially when I speak Kinyarwanda, people say I make them laugh. But I don't agree! Also, I love kids — not just my own. Whenever kids in my family want to go somewhere, they come to my place. My friends know kids are my best friends.