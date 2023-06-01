Burna Boy Shares New Single ‘Sittin' On Top Of The World’
The African Giant samples Brandy and Ma$e in his new summertime-ready single.
Odogwu is back and sitting on top of the world!
Burna Boy has graced the airwaves once again with his latest single called "Sittin’ On Top Of The World," marking his highly anticipated solo debut in 2023.
The distinguished Nigerian artist, who is currently on tour, has shared this track as a delightful auditory treat for his dedicated fans. The song seamlessly incorporates elements from Brandy and M a$e’ss 1998 hit "Top Of The World.”
Notably, the composition of the song captivates listeners with its summer-ready sample, also showcasing Burna Boy's remarkable vocal range and effortlessly smooth delivery.
Earlier this year, Burna Boy featured on the single "Mera Na," a heartfelt production by the late Indian hip-hop luminary Sidhu Moose Wala, who passed away last year. “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” is yet another demonstration of Burna’s versatility and global appeal as he continues to solidify his position as an influential force in the music world. The single also shows Burna Boy’s ability to bring the signature “Burna vibe” to any record.
Before the release, the African Giant took to Twitter to tease a snippet of the record which showed him and RZA vibing to the track.
Burna Boy is also making a statement outside of music. According to reports, the renowned fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier, synonymous with an era of iconic style, has enlisted the help of the “Common Person” singer to curate a selection of his most cherished archival designs, set to be unveiled this Friday.
This collaboration signifies the Nigerian singer's inaugural venture into the realm of high fashion, as confirmed by the esteemed Gaultier house. In fact, the renowned brand thrilled fashion enthusiasts recently by hosting a soirée in honor of Burna Boy's ardent followers, leading up to a momentous Parisian spectacle on May 20th, graced by an astounding crowd of over 40,000 attendees.
According to WWD, the two limited-edition shade styles, which come in four colorways, draw inspiration for Burna Boy’s latest album “Love, Damini” — especially the heart-shaped details and the red lenses. There’s so much for Burna fans to look forward to!
\u201cHad to vibe check the new single with my OG\u2019s \n\n\u201cSittin\u2019 On Top Of The World\u201d June 2nd \ud83d\ude80\u201d— Burna Boy (@Burna Boy) 1685133222