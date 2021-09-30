burna boy
News Brief
Zee Ngema
Sep. 30, 2021 03:48PM EST
Brilliant Burna Boy Boasts 1 Billion YouTube Views

A billi, a billi, a billi, a billi.

Nigerian Grammy-award winning musician Burna Boy has done it again.

The international superstar recently amassed over 1 billion music video views across his YouTube channel, Notjustok reported. And if there's one thing the "Ye" singer is, it's consistent. Burna Boy is one of the most successful artists to come out of Africa, raking in 225 million views on the music video for "On the Low" and 159 million for "Ye" respectfully.

In great company, Burna tops off the list of most viewed African artists, only slightly beating the likes of Davido, Wizkid, Tekno, Tiwa Savage, Olamide and Runtown.

And the ball never stops rolling, with Burna's latest song 'Want it All', featuring American rapper Polo G, dropping tonight.

