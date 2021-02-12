Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Announces Release of New Book 'Notes on Grief'
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has announced that her new book 'Notes on Grief' will be released this coming May. The book is an homage to her father who died of kidney disease late last year.
Award-winning Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has reportedly announced that her new published book Notes on Grief will be out on the 11th of May 2021. The book follows Adichie's published New York Times essay which detailed her grieving process after her father, James Nwoye Adichie, died last year. Adichie's publishing company Knopf shared the thrilling news on their Twitter page.
This May, Knopf will be publishing @ChimamandaReal's NOTES ON GRIEF, a work of meditation, remembrance, and hope, w… https://t.co/hr7kYBnnD0— Alfred A. Knopf (@Alfred A. Knopf)1613052032.0
The executive vice president and publisher of Knopf, Reagan Arthur stated that Notes on Grief is honest insight on the universal experience of grief. Arthur, according to Literary Hub, described the book as "an exquisite work of meditation, remembrance, and hope". Adichie's father passed unexpectedly during the COVID-19 pandemic. The novelist was reportedly at her home in the US when her father passed away in Nigeria and subsequently viewed his body through her cellphone screen. According to The Guardian, Adichie explores the anger and loneliness that accompanied her experience of loss and contrasts it with cultural dimensions of grieving.
According to Brittle Paper, James Nwoye Adichie was the first Professor of Statistics in Nigeria. The book will tell the story behind the man who was not only an academic but a man who survived the Biafran war. Adichie described her father as "the loveliest man" and credited him for his stories from the Biafran war which influenced Half of a Yellow Sun. Notes on Grief uses her New York Times essay title which was published just a month before her father's burial which she physically attended in Nigeria.
