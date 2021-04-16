Listen to Chimurenga Renaissance & King Britt's New Single 'Zimbabwe', Featuring Nadine Stoddart
'Zimbabwe', the new single from Zimbabwe's alternative band Chimurenga Renaissance, is an effortless fusion of soul and rap.
Chimurenga Renaissance has returned with a new single titled ''Zimbabwe". The Chimurenga Renaissance duo, made up of Tendai 'Baba' Maraire and Hussein Kalonji, have partnered with producer King Britt and added sultry vocals from Nadine Stoddart. The single pays homage to Dumisani Maraire, Tendai 'Baba' Maraire's father.
Read: Chimurenga Renaissance 'The B.A.D Is So Good'
"Zimbabwe" is a wonderous amalgamation of traditional Zimbabwean sounds, jazz, rap and soul. The song certainly sounds like it travelled across multiple continents to earn its uniqueness. Rightly so, as it was recorded in Zimbabwe, Philadelphia and Seattle. "Zimbabwe" is a gentle reminder of the musical gifts that the country has given to the world. In essence, it is a celebration of Baba Maraire's late father Dumisani Maraire who is often heralded for showcasing his musical mastery with the Zimbabwean mbira instrument, and introducing it to the Western world. Baba Maraire reworked parts of his father's rendition of the traditional celebratory song, "Tondori" to create the mellow "Zimbabwe". The result is a seamless track that encapsulates generations of Zimbabwean sounds, jazz and hip-hop.
Chimurenga Renaissance is based in Seattle, USA. The duo's sound cannot be boxed in, and was once described as pan-Africanist with a "trans-Atlantic mélange of melodies, polyrhythms, glitches, and distortion" by NPR. Baba Maraire, a flexible multi-instrumentalist and rapper, is also one half of the hip-hop duo Shabbaz Palaces.
Music fans have been anticipating a new track release, and Chimurenga Renaissance eagerly delivered bright and early on Friday, April 16.
Finally a new song for you ears. We linked with @kingbritt for the fist single titled #Zimbabwe feat Nadine https://t.co/gIexRhdthv— Chimurenga (@Chimurenga)1618547763.0
Listen to "Zimababwe" by Chimurenga below.
- Interview: King Britt & Tendai Maraire On Their Zimbabwe Project ... ›
- Chimurenga Renaissance 'The B.A.D Is So Good' - OkayAfrica ›
- Video Premiere: Chimurenga Renaissance [Baba Maraire] 'Boom ... ›
- Chimurenga Renaissance Share Zimbabwe-Shot Video For 'They ... ›
- Audio: Chimurenga Renaissance x Chief Boima 'Pungwe' [Mixtape ... ›
- Audio/Video: Tendai Baba Maraire 'rhodZi' + 'Boom!' - OkayAfrica ›