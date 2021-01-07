Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP for Getty Images.

A Senegalese police officer runs past a fire, after protests erupted during a curfew in Dakar on January 6, 2021. - Senegalese President Macky Sall announced on the evening on January 6 the state of emergency with a night curfew for two regions including Dakar to stop the rise of the coronavirus.

Protests Erupt Again in Senegal Over COVID-19 Curfew