south african music
News Brief
Nobantu Shabangu
Apr. 16, 2021 05:10PM EST
Supplied

South African rapper Boity's new music video for her single '018's Finest' is a nostalgic piece of art.

Boity's Hometown Takes Centre Stage In Her New Music Video

Boity has released the music video for her latest single 'O18's Finest' which features Maglera Doe Boy and Ginger Trill.

South African rapper Boity has finally shared the visuals for her latest single "018's Finest" featuring Maglera Doe Boy and Ginger Trill. The single comes off Boity's EP 4463, which dropped last December. Marked as a fan favourite "018's Finest" borrows from Boity's hometown dialing code. The 31-year-old rapper hails from Potchefstroom, affectionately known as Potch, a quaint town in South Africa's North West province. The music video highlights the lesser known aspects of hip-hop culture in the otherwise sleepy town.

Read: Interview: Boity Takes Her Jump Shot

The music video showcases Boity's return, who left as a young girl with colossal dreams to make it in Johannesburg. Clad in a Thebe Magugu jersey dress, the rapper stands out in every scene — especially where she is perched on a wall that South Africans colloquially refer to as a 'stop-nonsense'. Maglera Doe Boy comes in with sly confidence and gives the audience a glimpse of why they call him the abstract vernacular township poet. Ginger Trill joins at the tail end of the music video to give Boity his blessings, a fitting anointing as he was Potch's first-ever rapper to make a name for himself on South Africa's mainstream hip-hop scene. The music video is interspersed with raw footage of unknown parts of Potchefstroom and fans excitedly mingling with the star rapper.

The "018's Finest" music video was shot and directed by Nigel Veggies and captures the pride Potch natives have for their own and marking Boity as their queen. It is, also, an overall celebration of Boity's much-awaited homecoming.

Boity's rap career began in 2018 when she featured on Nasty C's single "Wuz Dat", and startled many who had confined her to just being another actress and media personality. She has since maintained her trajectory in the music business and is adding much-needed female representation in South Africa's hip-hop arena.

Watch "018's Finest" below.

Boity - 018's Finest ft. Maglera Doe Boy, Ginger Trill www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
boity 018's finest south africa south african hip-hop south african female rappers 4463 south african music
News Brief
Image Supplied by artist

Listen to Chimurenga Renaissance & King Britt's New Single 'Zimbabwe', Featuring Nadine Stoddart

'Zimbabwe', the new single from Zimbabwe's alternative band Chimurenga Renaissance, is an effortless fusion of soul and rap.

Chimurenga Renaissance has returned with a new single titled ''Zimbabwe". The Chimurenga Renaissance duo, made up of Tendai 'Baba' Maraire and Hussein Kalonji, have partnered with producer King Britt and added sultry vocals from Nadine Stoddart. The single pays homage to Dumisani Maraire, Tendai 'Baba' Maraire's father.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

The 8 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Mr Eazi, Scorpion Kings x Tresor, Falz, Kamo Mphela, Khuli Chana and more.