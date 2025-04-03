This Creative Couple Is Encouraging People to Read African Mythology

Adwoa Botchey, 27, and Solomon Adebiyi, 28, met for the first time in 2016 at the Chuck Gallery in Manchester. Both were exhibiting their artwork for the African Caribbean Society. While admiring each other's paintings, they discovered a shared passion for mythology but quickly realized their knowledge of African mythology was limited.

"We were both very interested in mythology. Growing up in the UK, we only had access to Greek, Norse, and Roman mythology. But if it was African, we were only aware of Egyptian mythology," Botchey tells OkayAfrica. This shared interest sparked a journey of exploration into African mythology. Despite being architecture students at the University of Manchester, the couple devoted time to reading "dense" research papers and books on African cosmology, mythology, and folklore. By 2017, they began documenting and sharing their findings on social media. From the cosmology of the Bakongo people in the Democratic Republic of Congo to the divination practice of the Nandi in Kenya, this creative couple enlightens their followers and listeners about the diverse cultures and interesting myths across Africa. "Initially, it was centered around West Africa because we're from Ghana and Nigeria. But as we started telling the stories to more people in and outside Africa, we realized the mission was bigger than us. Diaspora needed these stories," Adebiyi says. "They needed to feel represented and see themselves in these complex deities and heroes. People loved it; they connected with it. People could learn, most of the time for the first time, about African mythologies through us. We're starved of that level of representation in mainstream media." Inspired by their research, the creative duo began painting art depicting various African deities, cosmology, and mythological characters. Their core motivation is challenging the monolithic view of Africa, showcasing it as a continent with 54 countries and diverse cultures. They believe more people would understand with more visual representation.

The couple believes more people would understand African mythology with increased visual representation. Photo by Adeche Atelier

Beyond that, storytelling has become their tool to address the lack of adequate representation in fantastical worlds. While acknowledging works like Black Panther and theChildren of Blood and Bone series, they emphasize the need for greater exposure to Black fantastical worlds and books by Black authors inspired by African mythology. To support this mission, they created a digital library of book recommendations, becoming a valuable resource for their over 500,000 followers across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. They often make one-minute videos recommending these books to their social media followers. SinceTomi Adeyemi's Children of Blood and Bone trilogy gained global success, interest in fantasy books by Black authors has surged. Book content creators increasingly recommend these books on BookTok and Bookstagram. For those new to the subject, Botchey and Adebiyi recommend starting with nonfiction works like Encyclopedia of African Religion and An African History of Africa, which provide a broad scope and deep insights into African culture. The couple believes spotlighting African culture through mythological works is essential to developing the African mindset. "Mythology as a whole was a way for humanity and civilizations to understand their place in the world, their role in it, and the divinity within themselves," Adebiyi says.

"You learn so much about a culture and the way the people thought about the world, how they explained the stars and rainbows in the sky, through mythology and folklore," Botchey tells OkayAfrica. "But, with limited access to Kenyan or South African mythology, how do you understand the people if you can't understand how they thought of the world? That's why a lot of African history often starts with colonialism or slavery." "You learn so much about a culture and the way the people thought about the world, how they explained the stars and rainbows in the sky, through mythology and folklore," Botchey tells OkayAfrica. "But, with limited access to Kenyan or South African mythology, how do you understand the people if you can't understand how they thought of the world? That's why a lot of African history often starts with colonialism or slavery."

Botchey and Adebiyi believe spotlighting African culture through mythological works is essential to developing the African mindset. Photo by Adeche Atelier