AKA's Music Career Faces A Crisis Amidst Investigations Around Anele Tembe's Death
South African rapper AKA announced a cessation of all activities with Cruz Vodka. This, following the abuse allegations that have emerged during the investigations of his fiancée Anele Tembe's death.
South African rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, is reportedly in the process of brand evaluation. This, after the rapper publicly announced a temporary break regarding promotions with the New York-based vodka company, Cruz Vodka. The statement coincides with the ongoing investigations surrounding Anele Tembe's death, and a widely circulated video showing AKA allegedly attempting to break down a door to enter his fiancé's room.
AKA's manager T Effect has, on the other hand, cited the pause with Cruz Vodka as a protective measure for the images of both parties, especially regarding the dangerous narrative concerning the rapper's role in gender-based violence. According to The Citizen, AKA is loosing a string of live gigs and endorsements because of the abuse allegations towards the late Tembe. T Effect, however, says AKA chose to step back from not only live performances, but all endorsements because he is grieving his late fiancé.
Two weeks ago, News24 released an article claiming that a video of AKA breaking a door in his Bryanston home was circulating. The rapper is reportedly heard screaming at Tembe, who is surrounded by glass shards and his awards strewn across the floor. Tembe had allegedly tried to commit suicide that night. She subsequently passed away on April 11, 2021 after falling to her death from the tenth floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town. Two weeks after Tembe was laid to rest, the embattled rapper announced a social media hiatus. Recent news publications reveal that the two had a very complicated relationship.
The South African hit-maker has subsequently withdrawn from Huawei Joburg Day, one of South Africa's biggest annual music outdoor cultural events that sees major musical acts converge on one stage. Tembe featured on AKA's latest single "Finessin" from his critically received album Bhovamania.
AKA was unveiled as a Cruz Vodka ambassador in 2016.