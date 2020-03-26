Daily Paper Enlists Ghanaian Artist David Alabo For New Tarot Card Capsule Collection
The streetwear brand's new line of t-shirts feature striking, Afro-Surrealist designs by Ghanaian artist David Alabo.
Amsterdam-based, African-owned streetwear brand, Daily Paper has released a new limited edition capsule collection in collaboration with Ghanaian visual artist David Alabo.
The Tarot Card collection of high end t-shirts is part of the brand's Spring/Summer 2020 collection. Each t-shirt features a unique design by Alabo "highlighting an Afro-Surrealism tarot card providing insight and guidance through symbolism and spiritual wisdom," according to a press release from Daily Paper. The designs reflect Alabo's artistic vision of using elements of fantasy and mysticism to critique African society.
"Daily Paper is dedicated to promoting African culture by honoring the past and its influence on their vision of the future," said the artist. "They push the boundaries and challenge the perception of Africa in the fashion world which is what I aim to achieve in the art world too. It just makes sense that we work together and inspire each other."
Each item in the capsule collection features a unique tarot card design with a symbolic meaning. "The Magician" for instance, represents "spiritual development," while "The High Priestess" design reflects "intuition, mystery, and sensuality."
Daily Paper has mad it a point to collaborate with African artists and creatives. Last year, the brand linked with Nigerian superstar Wizkid for the limited edition STARBOY collection.
Check out pieces and designs from the Tarot Card collection below. The line is now available via Daliy Paper's website and on Instagram.
Photo courtesy of Daily Paper
Photo courtesy of Daily Paper
Photo courtesy of Daily Paper
Photo courtesy of Daily Paper
Photo courtesy of Daily Paper
