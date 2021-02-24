netflix
Popular
Nobantu Shabangu
Feb. 24, 2021 09:54AM EST
Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

David Oyelowo speaks onstage during SAG-AFTRA Foundation's 4th Annual Patron of the Artists Awards at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on November 07, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

David Oyelowo's Directorial Debut 'The Water Man' is Heading to Netflix

David Oyelowo's first directed fantasy movie, 'The Water Man', has been picked up by Netflix for worldwide distribution.

David Oyelowo's directorial debut film The Water Man has reportedly been picked up by Netflix for worldwide distribution. This comes after the film premiered at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival and received critical praise. The film stars David Oyelowo, Rosario Dawson, Amiah Miller and Lonnie Chavis. Oyelowo claims the film is inspired by the historically popular sci-fi film E.T and that he in turn, wanted to create a supernatural film with Black leads.

Read: 'The Water Man,' David Oyelowo's Directorial Debut, Is In the Works

The Water Man follows the story of a young Black boy, Gunner, whose mother is dying and seeks healing remedy for her. Gunner, together with a local friend, set off on an adventure to find a mythical figure called "The Water Man" whom they believe will be able to help. Oyelowo revealed in an interview with Variety that the story was created for his 12-year-old self who watched sci-fi and fantasy movies in which he was not represented.

"But the truth of the matter is I didn't see myself in those movies even though I related to those characters. So one of the amazing things for me is getting to make a film for a family that looks like mine, a boy who looks like I did and looks like my three sons get to be front and center."

The film has been called a family adventure as it follows Gunner go through strange events in a forest in order to save his mother. Oyelowo reportedly produced the project under his Yoruba/Saxon Productions banner. The film is also produced by Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Films and ShivHans Pictures. According to Deadline, RLJE Film will distribute the film in the U.S on the 7th of May and Netflix is expected to release the movie internationally in the latter part of 2021. Oyelowo has called the The Water Man a love letter to mothers everywhere.

From Your Site Articles
david oyelowo film nigeria netflix
Interview

Interview: The Awakening of Bas

We talk to Bas about The Messenger, Bobi Wine, Sudan, and the globalized body of Black pain.

The first thing you notice when you begin to listen to The Messenger—the new investigative documentary podcast following the rise of Ugandan singer, businessman and revolutionary political figure Bobi Wine—is Bas' rich, paced, and deeply-affecting storytelling voice.

Whether he is talking about Uganda's political landscape, painting a picture of Bobi Wine's childhood, or drawing parallels between the violence Black bodies face in America and the structural oppression Africans on the continent continue to endure at the hands of corrupt government administrations, there is no doubt that Bas (real name Abbas Hamad) has an intimate understanding of what he's talking about.

We speak via Zoom, myself in Lagos, and him in his home studio in Los Angeles where he spends most of his time writing as he cools off from recording the last episode of The Messenger. It's evident that the subject matter means a great deal to the 33-year-old Sudanese-American rapper, both as a Black man living in America and one with an African heritage he continues to maintain deep ties with. The conversation around Black bodies enduring various levels of violence is too urgent and present to ignore and this is why The Messenger is a timely and necessary cultural work.

Below, we talk with Bas aboutThe Messenger podcast, Black activism, growing up with parents who helped shape his political consciousness and the globalized body of Black pain.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Ayra Starr Is Ready to Take Off

We talk to the rising Nigerian star about growing up between Cotonou & Lagos, meeting Don Jazzy and how she made her explosive debut EP.