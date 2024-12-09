Watch Davido's New Music Video For “Funds” Featuring Odumodublvck and Chike

Davido’s fourth full-length project in six years is on the way. The Afrobeats superstar has officially set the ball rolling for 5ive, his fifth studio album, with the release of “Funds,” a new single featuring rap artist Odumodublvck and singer Chike.

Produced by close Odumodublvck collaborator, Ucee, the new single partially samples South African icon Brenda Fassie’s classic banger, “Vulindela.” A bubbly song, “Funds” features colorful highlife guitar melodies and the rolling log drums that defined the soundscape of last year’s Timeless .