Watch Davido's New Music Video For “Funds” Featuring Odumodublvck and Chike
The Dammy Twitch-directed video takes thing from an art auction house to the dance floor, all while honoring Brenda Fassie.
Davido’s fourth full-length project in six years is on the way. The Afrobeats superstar has officially set the ball rolling for 5ive, his fifth studio album, with the release of “Funds,” a new single featuring rap artist Odumodublvck and singer Chike.
Produced by close Odumodublvck collaborator, Ucee, the new single partially samples South African icon Brenda Fassie’s classic banger, “Vulindela.” A bubbly song, “Funds” features colorful highlife guitar melodies and the rolling log drums that defined the soundscape of last year’s Timeless.
A master at merging lavish proclamations and romantic infatuation, Davido offers his deep pockets to his love interest as a sign of his commitment. “I suppose relocate, but I go buy Belgium,” he sings with his signature exuberant rasp. Weeks leading up to the release, Davido and Odumodu shared several posts with the Belgian flag, a gimmick that’s better understood now.
Odumodu harmonizes part of the hook, then opens the second verse with references to varying types of fish and a popular Nigerian Southeast dish. Chike takes over midway through, adding his trademark gentleman’s touch, with some of his lines sung in Igbo.
“Funds” follows late October’s “Awuke” with YG Marley. Both singles will no doubt get some spin throughout this year’s Detty December events, and they set up an early-year album release that could make 2025 another banner year for Davido.
Watch the new music video for Davido's "Funds," directed by Dammy Twitch, below.
