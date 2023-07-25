Davido Takes Down Controversial Video Amid Backlash from Muslim Community

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has taken down the controversial music video of his signee, Logos Olori, following an uproar of criticism on social media. The 45-second trailer clip of the upcoming musical video sparked outrage from numerous Muslims who found it offensive and disrespectful towards their religion.

In the video, a group of men appeared engaged in a Muslim prayer session but suddenly transitioned into dancing and singing, which many Muslim commentators perceived as a mix of religious rites and entertainment. The depiction of men praying and dancing in front of a mosque was particularly sensitive for many Muslims, who felt it crossed a line of disrespect.



Notable Nigerian celebrities like Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, and actor Ali Nuhu, were among those who criticized the video and called on Davido to remove it and issue an apology. Bashir Ahmad expressed the sentiment shared by many Muslims, stating that their religion does not condone mixing sacred rituals, like Salah (prayer), with humor or entertainment.



While Davido's fans tried to defend him, the outcry from the Muslim community persisted, demanding that the video be taken down to prevent further offense. Responding to the criticism, Davido deleted the contentious video, acknowledging the hurt caused and attempting to resolve the issue amicably.

Some Twitter users praised Davido and his PR team for handling the situation maturely. They commended the team's response in transforming the negative situation into a positive one.

The incident serves as a reminder of the significance of cultural sensitivity in the entertainment industry. As of now, Davido has taken down the controversial video, and it remains to be seen whether he will address the issue further or offer an official apology to those who were hurt by its content.















