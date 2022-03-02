The 6 Best East African Songs of the Month
Featuring Savara (of Sauti Sol), Diamond Platnumz, Marioo, Mbuzi Gang and more.
Here is our selection of the hottest music that came out of East Africa in February.
Savara 'Sababisha'
Sauti Sol member Savara released his self-produced debut solo album, Savage Level. It is an album that cuts across themes including love, awakening, consciousness, anxiety, growth, and excellence at all costs. Known as The Vibe Curator, Savara has left an imprint of who he is in every song on the album, documenting how his style continues to evolve
Baddest 47 'Ivo Ivo'
Rising Tanzanian star Baddest 47 returned this month with a new hit banger “Ivo Ivo.” This star is set to have an amazing year as he is churning back to back hits.
Mbuzi Gang 'Three Wise Goats'
Kenyan group and “Shamra Shamra” hitmakers Mbuzi Gang released their debut albumThree Wise Goats recently. The album goes beyond gengetone music and features acts like Jose Chameleone, Lava Lava and Silverstone Barz. This is a great offering from some of Kenya’s most promising stars of the moment.
Diamond Platnumz 'Gidi'
WCB Wasafi boss Diamond Platnumz released his first track of the year “Gidi”, a flamboyant bongo flava banger blended with a latin feel that will surely get you dancing.
Marioo x Jovial 'Mi Amor'
Tanzanian superstar Marioo dropped a new single this month titled “Mi Amor” which features Jovial. This is a sweet afropop love track that really suited the theme in the month of love.
Jay Melody 'Sugar'
Tanzanian rising act Jay Melody released a beautiful bongo love track this month titled “Sugar”. With it’s romantic lyrics and his smooth delivery this is set to be one of the biggest hits in the region.
- Diamond Platnumz Cements His Place As East Africa's Biggest ... ›
- Tanzanians Want Diamond Platnumz Disqualifed from BET Awards ... ›
- Diamond Platnumz Was Arrested In Tanzania For Posting A Video ... ›