South Africa Shocked After DJ Sumbody's Fatal Shooting
The popular Amapiano pioneer, DJ Sumbody, was tragically killed in Johannesburg.
News recently broke that the well known South African Amapiano music producer Oupa John Sefoka, popularly known as DJ Sumbody passed awaythis past Sunday, November 20th.
The family reported that specific details of DJ Sumbody's passing could not be released because the issue was a part of a larger, ongoing investigation.
"Artist and musician DJ Sumbody has died. Details of his untimely death cannot be released but the artist allegedly ran into an unfortunate incident that led to his passing in the early hours of Sunday morning, November 20 2022," the family released in a statement, according to News24.
According to several unconfirmed reports, the renowned South African DJ was traveling on Woodmead road in Johannesburg when gunmen attacked his vehicle with a hail of bullets, which instantly killed him and one of his bodyguards.
He was en route to perform at an event in Woodmead for the All White Veuve Clicquot Picnic on Sunday. Apart from being an Amapiano pioneer, DJ Sumbody was a creative force in the South African entertainment industry. In the early hours of Sunday, Sumsounds Music, his management team, confirmed the news.
DJ Sumbody was a pioneer of the well-known viral Amapiano sound, a word that translates to "the pianos" in Zulu and is an eclectic genre that started in South Africa in 2012 and fuses house, jazz and lounge music for a unique sonic experience.
During the pandermic, OkayAfrica featured him in the pieceDJ Sumbody Is Ensuring Amapiano Stays Alive During Times of Coronavirus and Social Distancing.
Social media users went online to share their shock about the unfortunate event.
\u201cI still can't believe that Dj Sumbody passed away. This one was so humble you wouldn't believe he was a multi millionaire\u201d— MAMSHENGU\ud83d\udca7 (@MAMSHENGU\ud83d\udca7) 1668921396
\u201cthis is super shocking\ud83d\udc94 and heartbreaking to the core\u2026 sumbody looked out for his ppl, never held grudges and was welcoming, funny, a hustler and game changer in entertainment and in many ppls lives + he gave great advice\u2026 mfana pitori \ud83c\udf7e\n\nwe will miss you #ripdjsumbody\u201d— Lady Zamar (@Lady Zamar) 1668924577
