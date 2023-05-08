Drake Reveals Nigerian Roots By Showing Father’s Ancestry Test
Canadian superstar Drake has shared the ancestry of his father, Dennis Graham.
Grammy award-winning Canadian rapper, Aubrey Graham—better known as Drake—has seemingly embraced his Nigerian roots after revealing the surprising results of his father’s DNA ancestry test.
The Toronto-born artist shared his father Dennis Graham’s results on Instagram, revealing that he is mostly of Nigerian descent, along with other African countries. In the caption, Drake wrote:
“This is my dad’s results does this mean I’m a Naija man finally?”
\u201cDrake reveals his dad is 30% Nigerian, 28% Cameroonian, 11% Ivorian/Ghanaian, 4% Beninese/Togolese and partly Malian.\u201d— Africa Facts Zone (@Africa Facts Zone) 1683539346
DNA ancestry tests have become increasingly popular in recent years, especially among prominent western celebrities. The tests have provided an opportunity for people to uncover information about their genetic ethnicity which may not be easily accessible through family stories or historical records.
The revelation by the rapper is the recent example of Black people in the diaspora who have been able to trace their roots back to Nigeria. Last year, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, revealed that she is 43 percent Nigerian, while American rapper Lil Wayne said he is 53 percent Nigerian.
The Her Loss MC also shared surprising connections with Cameroon, Congo, and Western Bantu Peoples, Ivory Coast and Ghana, England and Northwestern Europe, and Scotland. We should also add that Drake himself is biracial, with his father being African American whiile his mother Sandi is Jewish-Canadian mother Sandi.
Over the last decade, Drake has collaborated with numerous African stars, from Nigerian hitmakers like Wizkid and Burna Boy to South African DJ Black Coffee.
We wonder what his Nigerian name will be? Emeka Aubrey Graham Chigozie has a nice ring to it.
