What to Watch in East Africa This January

Welcome to 2025! January kicks off the new year with an exciting lineup of films and TV shows from East Africa. From gripping dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies and heartfelt romantic journeys, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Let’s dive into the must-watch highlights for the month!

‘Bwana Chairman’ (Kenya)

Bwana Chairman takes viewers to Taifa Estate, a middle-class neighborhood where chaos reigns supreme under the flamboyant leadership of Victor Mayweather Odhiambo. The series chronicles the exploits of Mayweather, a former lawyer turned estate chairman, as he navigates petty disputes, gossip and rivalries while trying to maintain his ego and image. With a stellar cast featuring Peris Wambui, Blessing Lung’aho, Sharon Lusambili and Trisha Khalid, and produced by the creators of Njoro wa Uba, this comedy series is poised to be a fan favorite. Where to Watch: Maisha Magic Plus Maisha Magic Plus

‘Latéy: Looking for Love’ (Ethiopia)

If you love dating shows, Latéy: Looking for Love is for you. Brought to you by Ethiopia’s Dink TV!, the series follows 10 hopeful singles embarking on a romantic adventure like no other. From emotional connections to unexpected twists, this show promises heartwarming moments and plenty of drama. Where to Watch: Dink TV! on YouTube.

‘Kajjubi’s Estate’ (Uganda)

Created by veteran actor Micheal Wawuyo Sr., Kajjubi’s Estate is a hilarious comedy that explores the chaos and humor resulting from a double-booking error. Set in the vibrant Ugandan cityscape, it follows Omodo, a smooth-talking yet struggling city dweller, and Kevo, a procrastinating IT specialist working from home. Forced to share an apartment, their lives are continually disrupted by Kajjubi Jr., the energetic and nosy landlord’s son who insists on enjoying “roommate privileges.” Where to Watch: Pearl Magic Prime on DStv