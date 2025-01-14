Cynthia Erivo Earns Best Leading Actress Nomination at the BAFTAs

What to Watch in East Africa This January

This month’s streaming and film guide features exciting new releases from Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

A contestant of “Latéy: Looking for Love!” meets Messiah, the bachelor at the center of the show.

Latéy: Looking for Love! — Ethiopia's thrilling new dating show filled with romance and drama as contestants vie for the heart of Messiah, the bachelor.

Screenshot from Latéy: Looking for Love!, YouTube.

Welcome to 2025! January kicks off the new year with an exciting lineup of films and TV shows from East Africa. From gripping dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies and heartfelt romantic journeys, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Let’s dive into the must-watch highlights for the month!

‘Bwana Chairman’ (Kenya)


Bwana Chairman takes viewers to Taifa Estate, a middle-class neighborhood where chaos reigns supreme under the flamboyant leadership of Victor Mayweather Odhiambo. The series chronicles the exploits of Mayweather, a former lawyer turned estate chairman, as he navigates petty disputes, gossip and rivalries while trying to maintain his ego and image. With a stellar cast featuring Peris Wambui, Blessing Lung’aho, Sharon Lusambili and Trisha Khalid, and produced by the creators of Njoro wa Uba, this comedy series is poised to be a fan favorite.

Where to Watch: Maisha Magic Plus

‘Latéy: Looking for Love’ (Ethiopia)


If you love dating shows, Latéy: Looking for Love is for you. Brought to you by Ethiopia’s Dink TV!, the series follows 10 hopeful singles embarking on a romantic adventure like no other. From emotional connections to unexpected twists, this show promises heartwarming moments and plenty of drama.

Where to Watch:Dink TV! on YouTube.

‘Kajjubi’s Estate’ (Uganda)


Created by veteran actor Micheal Wawuyo Sr., Kajjubi’s Estate is a hilarious comedy that explores the chaos and humor resulting from a double-booking error. Set in the vibrant Ugandan cityscape, it follows Omodo, a smooth-talking yet struggling city dweller, and Kevo, a procrastinating IT specialist working from home. Forced to share an apartment, their lives are continually disrupted by Kajjubi Jr., the energetic and nosy landlord’s son who insists on enjoying “roommate privileges.”

Where to Watch: Pearl Magic Prime on DStv

‘Kash Money’ (Kenya)

An image that showcases some of the cast of Netflix\u2019s Kash Money.

The cast of Netflix's Kash Money, a gripping drama that delves into the power struggles and dynamics of a Kenyan family dynasty.

Photo courtesy of Anyiko PR.

Kash Money explores the drama and intrigue within a powerful Kenyan family dynasty. Featuring a star-studded cast that includes John Sibi-Okumu, Sanaipei Tande, Lenana Kariba and Janet Mbugua, this gripping series delves into themes of greed, betrayal and dark family secrets.

Where to Watch: Netflix, January release date TBA.

