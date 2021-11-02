east africa
Music
Camille Storm
Nov. 02, 2021 03:25PM EST
(YouTube)

Spice Diana ft Zuchu 'Upendo'

The 6 Best East African Songs of the Month (October)

Featuring Alikiba, Zuchu, Lava Lava, Spice Diana, Marioo, Bien Aime (Sauti Sol) and more

October saw the top dogs of East African music come through with even more ambitious releases. Here are our best picks below.

Follow our East African Grooves playlist on Spotify and Apple Music.

Lava Lava 'Inatosha'

WCB Wasafi vocalist Lava Lava releases a bongo and rhumba rendition titled "Inatosha." The track sees Lava lava celebrating being a single man with his freedom back and no stress from being in a relationship.

Alikiba ft. Patoranking 'Bwana Mdogo'

Tanzanian bongo flava king Alikiba continues his streak of comeback hits with his newest banger "Bwana Mdogo" which features Nigerian superstar dancehall act Patoranking. This track is part of Alikiba's new album, Only One King, which just dropped.

Marioo 'Beer Tamu' ft. Tyler ICU, Visca & Abbah Process

Young Tanzanian fast-rising artist and "Mama Amina" hit song maker Marioo is back again with another amazing amapiano banger titled "Beer Tamu" featuring Abbah Process, Tyler ICU and vISCA. "Beer Tamu" is a club banger joint that will definitely get you warmed up at the club.

Spice Diana ft Zuchu 'Upendo'

East Africa's most exciting female popstars of the moment, Uganda's Spice Diana and Tanzania's Zuchu team up to release a track titled "Upendo" (which means "love") in October. The stunning track was produced by Mocco and has become an instant hit across the region.

Joozey 'Tobetsa' ft. Musa keys x Marioo & Abbah

Rising Tanzanian DJ Joozey released his debut track, a buoyant amapiano single, "Tobetsa." The track. which is produced by top charting producer Musa Keys and features fellow Tanzanian artists Abbah and Marioo. "Tobetsa" brings South Africa and Tanzania together as the Bongo lyrics accompany the Amapiano prospect. The compelling single is a crystal image of Dj Joozey's capability as one of Tanzanian's top DJs.

Bien x Aaron Rimbui 'Bald Men Anthem'

Prolific Kenyan musicians Bien-Aime Baraza from Sauti Sol and Aaron Rimbui released their joint single this month titled "Bald Men Anthem," a track that boasts how bald men are better lovers. The great chemistry between these two artists ensures that a playful and catchy record is the result. The release is the first off of the duo's upcoming EP dubbed Bald Men Love Better.


Follow our East African Grooves playlist on Spotify and Apple Music.

From Your Site Articles
east african music east african songs kenya tanzania uganda east africa
Featured
Photo by Jorge Fernández/LightRocket via Getty Images

Here's Your Ultimate Guide To Nigerian Street Food

From Suya, the best midnight snack ever, to the seasonal speciality corn-on-the-cob, we've got you covered.

Street food in Nigeria is a little bit more than just a casual snack. It's a marker of culture, location and so much more. Across the country, every state and even local government have their local street foods that are native to that region but nowhere is the beauty of Nigeria's street food more apparent than in Lagos. The commercial capital of Nigeria boasts of a rich fusion of Nigerians from across every ethnic tribe as well as some street foods that are local to just Lagos.

Getting to know the street foods available is key to choosing the right one of your taste pallet and the occasion because whether it's eating roasted spicy meat strips at night or plantains roasted over a fire and eaten with a spicy tomato sauce or dried shredded cassava eaten with fish the options are near endless.

Here is a guide to some of the most popular street foods and where to find them.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

The 8 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (October)

Featuring King Promise, Mr Drew x Kwabena Kwabena, Gyakie, Ko-Jo Cue, Kwesi Arthur x Medikal, Kuami Eugene and more.