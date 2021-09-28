heat of the month
Camille Storm
Sep. 28, 2021 11:33AM EST
(YouTube)

Harmonize in "Teacher"

The 6 Best East African Songs of the Month (September)

Featuring Harmonize, Victoria Kimani, Khaligraph Jones and more.

These are the hottest releases from East Africa released in the month of September featuring exciting newbies like Silverstone Barz and Nviiri the Storyteller and superstar acts like Harmonize and Khaligraph Jones.

Harmonize 'Teacher'

Tanzanian heavyweight Harmonize adds another banger to his string of recent amapiano hits with new track "Teacher." In his latest banger he boasts about being the master of this style in the region and that others should continue to imitate him.

Khaligraph Jones 'Champez'

Kenyan superstar rapper Khaligraph Jones released his fire party starter track "Champez" this month, an upbeat track that boasts a very catchy chorus. The OG rapper goes back and forth between sheng and English lyrics with hard-hitting delivery on his latest banger.

Silverstone Barz 'Don Bother' EP

Fast-rising Kenyan rapper Silverstone Barz has released her new EP and official sophomore project, Don Bother. It features hard-hitting Kenyan rappers Timmy Blanco, Boutross and Scar Mkadinali. Tanzania's Brian Simba and Navie are enlisted as well on the fierce title track that kicks off the project. With this new EP, Silverstone is definitely positioning herself as the freshest and most exciting face of East African female rap right now.

Tetu Shani 'Spend My Money' ft. Labdi

Kenyan singer-songwriter Tetu Shani released a new song this month called "Spend My Money" featuring alternative music queen Labdi Ommes. It takes a cheeky look at "wash wash" culture (money laundering in Kenya), the pursuit of pleasure and the bondage of addiction. Its an afrobeats-influenced pop track with an extremely catchy hook and a groove that will have you snapping your fingers.

Victoria Kimani 'Remedy'

Victoria Kimani Releases her first single "Remedy" from her fourth studio album, Spirit Animal. The sensual visuals pay tribute to her Kikuyu culture and traditional attire.

Nviiri the Storyteller 'Falling' ft. KiDi

Kenyan singer, Nviiri the Storyteller released a new single this month which features Ghanaian superstar KiDi. The track, "Falling," is a sultry and romantic composition with beautiful vocals from both artists.

