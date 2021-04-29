east africa
Apr. 29, 2021 02:17PM EST
(Youtube)

Harmonize, Awilo Longomba & H Baba's "Attitude"

The Best East African Songs of the Month (April)

Featuring Harmonize x Awilo Longomba, Nyashinski, Ibraah, Fik Fameica, Otile Brown x Kizz Daniel and more.

April saw the top dogs of East African music come through with even more ambitious releases. Here are our best pics featuring Harmonize, Nyashinski, Otile Brown and more.

Harmonize 'Attitude' ft. Awilo Longomba & H Baba

Tanzanian bongo flava heavyweight Harmonize released yet another huge single this month titled "Attitude" which features Congolese legend Awilo Longomba and H Baba. The new track is an infectious rhumba influenced party starter encouraging people to live in the moment and have a great time while they can.

Nyashinski 'Top Form'

Kenyan rapper Nyashinski released a new track titled "Top Form" where he flexes over a hard-hitting rap beat and talks about the Kenyan music industry and his lifestyle.

Ibraah 'Hayakuhusu'

Konde music gang artist Ibraah stays consistent with his latest track "Hayakuhusu" which is stirring the streets with its beautiful bongo instrumentation and provocative lyrics, which are directed at other Tanzanian music industry elite.

Fik Fameica 'LovLov'

Ugandan rapper Fik Fameica dropped a groovy dancehall banger titled "Lov Lov" this month in which he proclaims his love for a woman. The rapper is already on a roll after releasing his hit song "Ready" with Spice Diana last month.

Otile Brown x Kizz Daniel 'Baby Go'

Top Kenyan R&B crooner Otile Brown takes it all the way to the west with his newest track "Baby Go" enlisting Nigerian afropop heavyweight Kizz Daniel in "Baby Go," a catchy afropop track that's set to top charts in the region.

