The 7 Best East African Songs of the Month (March)
Featuring Matata x Stella Mwangi, Eddy Kenzo, Boutross, Naomisia, Anjella x Harmonize and more.
March was full of incredible and competitive releases from the new guard of East African music. Check out our best picks featuring Naomisia, Boutross, Nviiri the storyteller and more.
MATATA 'ACHUU' ft. STL Stella Mwangi
Fast-rising Kenyan pop group Matata returned with a new banger this month titled "Achuu," The track features veteran Kenyan rapper Stella Mwangi and talks about how they are allergic to bad vibes.
Naomisia 'What Doesn't Kill You' EP
Tanzanian afrosoul newcomer Naomisia finally dropped her impressive debut project What Doesn't Kill You earlier this month. The 80track EP navigating elements of R&B, pop and soft electronic music, telling a story of personal experiences, falling in and out of love, heartbreak, letting go, overcoming and moving on with blatant honesty. She is certainly one of the most exciting artists to watch in East Africa at the moment.
FEMI ONE 'MIKIKI'
Femi One has been on a great run since last year with her huge hit "Utawezana." She continues her reign as Kenya's most popular female rapper with a new single "Mikiki" where she flaunts her success in the industry and teases her competition.
Anjella ft. Harmonize 'Kama'
At the start of the year Tanzanian bongo star Harmonize held a social media competition urging fans to audition to be the next artiste signed to his Konde Music label. He discovered a singer named Anjella and signed her and less than 2 months later she has already released two singles. "Kama" is her newest track and its an upbeat bongo flava track talking about finding someone special and taking them home to meet your parents.
Eddy Kenzo & Martha Mukisa 'Sango'
Popular Ugandan singer Eddy Kenzo released his first single of the year "Sango", a feel-good and dance-ready collaboration with Martha Mukisa.
Boutross 'Yea Yea Yea'
Popular Kenyan shrap pioneer Boutross returned this month with a catchy trap-influenced banger titled "Yea Yea Yea." With its colourful music video and catchy lyrics this track has been steadily rising on the Kenyan Apple music charts as well as trending on Tiktok.
Nviiri The Storyteller 'Kitenge' EP
Sol Generation artist Nviiri the Storyteller released his debut EP Kitenge this month. His track with label boss Bien Aime Baraza of Sauti Sol "Niko Sawa" has remained at the top of the Kenyan Apple music chart since its release. The 6-track EP features other Kenyan heavyweights like Sanaipei Tande, Khaligraph Jones, Sauti Sol and Bensoul and it's an amazing effort from the "Pombe Sigara" hitmaker.
