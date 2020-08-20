nigeria
Aug. 20, 2020 11:14AM EST

Apollo album cover.

Listen to Fireboy DML's New Album 'Apollo'

The buzzing Nigerian artist shares his sophomore album featuring Olamide, Wande Coal, and more.

Fireboy DML has dropped his new 17-song album, Apollo.

The Nigerian singer's new album features collaborations with Olamide, Wande Coal and D Smoke. Apollo includes Fireboy DML's previously released singles like "New York City Girl," "ELI" and "Tattoo."

Apollo follows Fireboy DML's debut album, Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps, from last year. Production across the album was handled by Pheelz, IamBeatz, P-Prime and Type A.

"This album is about evolution, growth, love and pain," Fireboy DML has mentioned. "Gratitude to God for blessings. Gratitude to everyone who worked with me on this album; gratitude to my team (YBNL/EMPIRE), my family and the kings who blessed this project with their presence."

Listen to Apollo in full below.


