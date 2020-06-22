Watch Fireboy's New Music Video for 'New York City Girl'
The buzzing Nigerian artist shares a colorful new video.
Rising Nigerian artist Fireboy DML shares his latest music video "'New York City Girl."
The bubbly tune, produced by Type A, is a fan favorite that's been circulating online for over a year, before the release of the video, according to Pulse Nigeria. It's about a sweet summer romance Fireboy experiences while on a trip to NYC.
Shot by Clarence Peters, the video uses cut and paste like images that show Fireboy and his love interest in various NY-themed settings. There are shots of him performing in front of the Statue of Liberty, and shots of Time Square and, what looks like, Grand Central.
Fireboy, who is one of afropop's most celebrated newcomers, has shared a handful of singles this year, including "Need You," and "Vibration." He released his debut album Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps at the end of 2019.
Watch the music video for "New York City Girl" below.
Fireboy DML - New York City Girl (Official Video) youtu.be
- The 11 Songs You Need to Hear This Week - OkayAfrica ›
- Watch Fireboy DML's New Music Video for 'Vibration' - OkayAfrica ›
- Watch Fireboy DML's New Music Video for 'Need You' - OkayAfrica ›
- Meet Uncle Soft, the Stylist Dressing Lagos' New Class of Musicians ... ›