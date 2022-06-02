The 8 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (May)

Featuring Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, Medikal, King Promise, Bisa Kdei and more.
We’re back again with all the heat from Ghana! May has been an eventful month in the world of music, and from Stonebwoy to Kuami Eugene to Paapa Versa and more, there’s plenty of brand new tunes to grace your playlists.
For more of the best music, check out our Best of the Month music lists here and tap in for our weekly Songs You Need to Hear roundup. Check out our picks of the best Ghanaian songs of the month below.
Stonebwoy 'Therapy'
Earlier this month, Universal Music Group announced the signing of Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy to their divisions Def Jam Recordings, 0207 Def Jam, and Def Jam Africa in a global record deal. That came coupled with the dancehall singer’s first release of 2022, this sultry sweet dancehall cut “Therapy,” his first single under the global imprints and a solid representation of the star singer’s talents.
King Promise 'Ginger'
King Promise also came through with a brand new single. The song is titled “Ginger,” and it’s a smooth afro-dancehall tune produced by the Grammy award-winning producer from the UK, JAE5. This is King Promise’s first single of the year and he definitely does it justice.
Mr Drew 'Dayana'
Singer Mr Drew also came through with his first release of 2022. The Highly Spiritual Music signee has been on a roll, and it looks like he’s adding another hit to his repertoire with the release of “Dayana,” an infectious afrobeats tune.
Kuami Eugene 'Take Away'
It looks like all the mainstream acts dished out their debut singles this month, and Kuami Eugene is part of that cohort. The Lynx Entertainment star singer also came through with his first single of the year “Take Away," an afrobeats tune with megahit potential, in usual Kuami Eugene fashion.
Paapa Versa 'Call You Mine'
This month singer, songwriter, and producer Paapa Versa issued the brand new single "Call You Mine," a soulful fusion of afrobeats and R&B, written, performed, and produced by Paapa himself. He calls the song “an ode to unconditional, grounding love in the midst of insecurities,” resulting in a jam you can likely bop to and relate with at the same time.
Larruso 'Carolina'
Ghanaian afro-dancehall act on the rise Larruso dropped his latest offering, and it’s titled “Carolina.” On the midtempo afrobeats song, Larruso reminisces about the good memories he had with an ex-lover and pleads to fix up issues that led to their falling out.
Medikal 'Letter To My Ex'
There must be heartbreak in the air, because Medikal also had some things to get off his chest. On “Letter to my Ex” the rapper waxed lyrical, narrating his unfortunate ordeal with an ex. Is love a scam? On “Letter to my Ex”, Medikal thinks so.
Bisa Kdei 'Kakyere Me'
Ghanaian highlife veteran Bisa Kdei is still going strong, and he shows that on his latest called “Kakyere Me," a laid-back highlife tune where the singer puts his songwriting skills on full display.
- 9 Must-Hear Songs From Ghana's Buzzing Drill Scene - OkayAfrica ›
- The Longest Running Beef In Ghanaian Music—and Why It Should ... ›
- Here Are 9 of the Most Striking Ghanaian Album Covers - OkayAfrica ›