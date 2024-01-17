Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Not Done Telling His Story

Greek Nigerian NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo has set his sights on self-discovery this year as he is set to release two documentaries detailing his life and journey to basketball stardom. This week, the Milwaukee Bucks power forward, affectionately nicknamed “The Greek Freak” by his basketball fanbase, has released a short documentary with social media giant WhatsApp titled Ugo: A Homecoming Story. The 30-minute doc takes an intimate look at the sporting giant’s first time returning to his native country Nigeria. Antetokounmpo has been very open about his and his family’s humble beginnings as Greek refugees. In 2022, he released Rise with Disney+, a family-friendly depiction of his family’s journey from Nigeria to Greece, and eventually settling in the United States when the young player was initially drafted into the NBA in 2013.

In Ugo, viewers witness the 29-year-old experience the reality of his roots for the first time, making direct contact with a part of himself that he learned about through others.

Antetokounmpo will also star in Prime Video’s Giannis: The Marvelous Story, a feature-length documentary detailing the extraordinary journey that led the basketball player and his family to the lives they live today. The documentary highlights the star’s poverty-stricken upbringing and the struggles his Nigerian parents faced when they emigrated to Greece in search of better.

The film features first-hand accounts from Veronica Antetokounmpo, the star’s mother, and brothers Kostas and Alex, who play for Greek teams Panathinaikos B.C. and the NBA G League respectively. The documentary premieres on Prime Video on February 19 and will be available to stream in over 240 countries and territories around the world.

Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo return to his homeland Nigeria in WhatsApp’s short documentary Ugo: A Homecoming Story here: