Google's Black Founders Fund Unveils the 25 African Startups to Receive Grants

Google for Startups (GfS) has unveiled the 25 African startups selected for the Black Founders Fund. In its third consecutive year, the Black Founders Fund, with $4 million in funding is dedicated to rectifying systemic racial inequality in venture capital (VC) funding by providing equity-free grants and mentoring to early-stage, high-growth Black-led businesses across Europe and Africa.

This year's cohort of startups represents diversity not only in their leadership but also in their representation. Notably, 72% of the selected startups are led or co-founded by women.

Each of the chosen startups will receive substantial support, including up to $150,000 in non-dilutive cash awards, up to $200,000 in Google Cloud credits, advertising assistance, one-on-one mentorship from industry experts, and invaluable connections within Google's extensive network.

Africa's population is experiencing a surge, with projections indicating that by 2050, one-third of Africans will be under the age of 35. This demographic wave presents immense opportunities for startups to cater to a burgeoning market.

From healthcare and agriculture to efficient logistics, and cutting-edge fintech solutions, startups are leveraging technology to tackle Africa's challenges while capitalizing on its vast market potential. The funding provided by the Black Founders Fund will enable these companies to expand into new markets, propelling their businesses to the next level and fostering increased business opportunities and job creation.

Among the 25 African startups selected, Nigeria boasts the highest number of grantees (10), followed by Kenya (5) and South Africa (3). Ghana (2), Uganda (2), Côte d'Ivoire (1), Rwanda (1), and Senegal (1) complete the list.

These 25 African startups, along with the additional 15 chosen from Europe, exemplify the diverse entrepreneurial spirit found across the continent. Their selection for the Black Founders Fund highlights the recognition of their potential to drive innovation, create lasting impact, and contribute to the growth of the African business ecosystem.

Here’s the list of the startups in alphabetical order.