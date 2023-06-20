Getty Images stock photo.
Google's Black Founders Fund Unveils the 25 African Startups to Receive Grants
The Black Founders Fund dedicates $4 million in funding to Black-led startups in Europe and Africa in an aim to bring racial equity to venture capital investments.
Google for Startups (GfS) has unveiled the 25 African startups selected for the Black Founders Fund. In its third consecutive year, the Black Founders Fund, with $4 million in funding is dedicated to rectifying systemic racial inequality in venture capital (VC) funding by providing equity-free grants and mentoring to early-stage, high-growth Black-led businesses across Europe and Africa.
This year's cohort of startups represents diversity not only in their leadership but also in their representation. Notably, 72% of the selected startups are led or co-founded by women.
Each of the chosen startups will receive substantial support, including up to $150,000 in non-dilutive cash awards, up to $200,000 in Google Cloud credits, advertising assistance, one-on-one mentorship from industry experts, and invaluable connections within Google's extensive network.
Africa's population is experiencing a surge, with projections indicating that by 2050, one-third of Africans will be under the age of 35. This demographic wave presents immense opportunities for startups to cater to a burgeoning market.
From healthcare and agriculture to efficient logistics, and cutting-edge fintech solutions, startups are leveraging technology to tackle Africa's challenges while capitalizing on its vast market potential. The funding provided by the Black Founders Fund will enable these companies to expand into new markets, propelling their businesses to the next level and fostering increased business opportunities and job creation.
Among the 25 African startups selected, Nigeria boasts the highest number of grantees (10), followed by Kenya (5) and South Africa (3). Ghana (2), Uganda (2), Côte d'Ivoire (1), Rwanda (1), and Senegal (1) complete the list.
These 25 African startups, along with the additional 15 chosen from Europe, exemplify the diverse entrepreneurial spirit found across the continent. Their selection for the Black Founders Fund highlights the recognition of their potential to drive innovation, create lasting impact, and contribute to the growth of the African business ecosystem.
Here’s the list of the startups in alphabetical order.
- Akoma Health (Nigeria): A tech platform for accessible, culturally conscious mental health services in Africa.
- BezoMoney (Ghana): Digital banking for Africa's underbanked via mobile/web platforms.
- Chargel (Senegal): A digital trucking platform connecting shippers/carriers in Francophone West Africa.
- Charis UAS (Rwanda): Provides 3D geospatial data via drone technology.
- Evolve Credit (Nigeria): An SaaS for digitising and managing banking services.
- Excel At Uni (South Africa): Supports student funders via digital services.
- EzyAgric (Uganda): An artificial intelligence-powered mobile technology to enhance Africa's farming sector.
- Fez Delivery (Nigeria): A last-mile logistics platform for various industries.
- Fleetsimplify (Kenya): A monetization platform connecting gig drivers & vehicle owners.
- HealthDart (South Africa): A digital HMO providing end-to-end health services with insurance.
- Herconomy (Nigeria): A female-focused fintech aiming to be Africa's first women's bank.
- Jumba (Kenya): Improving Kenya's construction sector supply chain via B2B platform.
- MDaaS Global (Nigeria): Tech-powered diagnostic centres for affordable healthcare.
- My Pocket Counsel (Nigeria): A legal tech platform for contract generation and management.
- Orda (Nigeria): A Pan-African neobank for restaurants, offering cloud-based software.
- Periculum (Nigeria): A data company aiding in credit assessment, fraud/churn risk.
- Raenest (Nigeria): Fintech offers global financial services to freelancers/startups in Africa.
- Ridelink (Uganda): An E-logistics platform providing shipping and real-time tracking.
- Susu (Côte d'Ivoire): A health platform providing healthcare services/insurance funded by the African diaspora.
- Talamus Health (Ghana): Tech solutions targeting healthcare inefficiencies in Africa.
- TruQ (Nigeria): Streamlining mid-mile logistics across Africa with third-party vehicle connectivity.
- Tushop (Kenya): Tech platform for group buying of daily essentials in Kenya.
- Uzapoint (Kenya): Mobile/web POS for digitising bookkeeping in Africa's informal sector.
- Zinacare (South Africa): An online platform for accessible, affordable healthcare services.
- Zydii (Kenya): Localised digital training solutions for African SMEs.
