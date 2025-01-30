“It’s Purely Political:” A Candid Conversation About the Grammy’s African Music Category

For the second year running , the Grammys will hand out a gramophone for Best African Music Performance. Unlike last year, when South African singer Tyla beat out four songs by Nigerian artists to win the then-inaugural award, a Nigerian is guaranteed to win this time.

It's the effect of a hyper-narrow gaze on Afrobeats as a representation of the wide breadth of African music. This year could also mark the first time a non-African can win in this category. Chris Brown's "Sensational," featuring Nigerian singers Davido and Lojay, is one of the favorites. Tems' sunny hit, "Love Me Jeje," possibly offers the stiffest competition. Burna Boy's "Higher," Asake and Wizkid's "MMS," and Yemi Alade's "Tomorrow" round out the nominees' list.

"Everybody here deserves it, but it's the least representative of the zeitgeist of African pop music," culture commentator and Recording Academy member Joey Akan says in a candid conversation with OkayAfrica'sDennis Ade Peter. Akan explains that the category's underwhelming narrow focus is an effect of "pure politics" and the narrative devaluing of Afrobeats. Below, the pair dig into this year's nomination and the factors behind this year's African category at the Grammys and similar categories at other Western awards. The conversation below has been edited for clarity and length. OkayAfrica: What do you think about this category now that the excitement has worn off a bit? Joey Akan: I was in a couple of meetings when [the Grammys] were trying to create that category, and when it was announced, I didn't feel like it protected us. I didn't feel like it protected Africans for an African category. I wrote an article detailing that problem, and all the things I wrote about in that piece are coming to pass. Every time I talk about how we need more protection as Africans and how we need to protect ourselves and protect the music we make, everyone screams and says, "Oh my God, you're being nationalist." Seeing what it has become, especially this year's nomination, it just brings back all those things. We have Chris Brown getting the nomination here, and he has [the most] likely chance of winning this than anybody else here just because he's Chris Brown. I still like that we have something dedicated to us, but it's free for all because, if you want to stretch this conversation beyond the Grammys, last year showed us why we need these protections. Usher was nominated for Best Afrobeats at the [MTV] EMA, right? Billboard has [a song by] German DJ Adam Port, but none of them on the record are Nigerian. Even the record itself is not Afrobeats . These sorts of things leave a lot to be desired and expose us to too many misrepresentations. As the year progresses, more people are adopting Afrobeats using it as a gateway into Africa or wearing it as a badge. With more resources and recognition, these people will gain visibility on various platforms and receive nominations, a trend that has already started.

Peter: I think the main issue is that Afrobeats is not a genre . We've taken all of these elements, made it innately Nigerian, and sold it to the world, which is fine. My problem is that even the artists themselves , whenever they come out and say, "I'm not an Afrobeats artist; I'm an Afro-fusion artist." It's like, do you know what Afrobeats is? It's not necessarily a sound; it's just packaging for you guys to blow. The Grammys even published a story that said, "Here are the different genres of Afrobeats," and the writer added amapiano, bongo flava and a bunch of other genres. Like you said about protection, I guess the biggest [issue] is economic considerations. You can't protect something you cannot 100 percent claim to control because, more than half the time, your biggest artists don't stay in Nigeria, even when they're having a down year. They're outside because that's where the money is. How does this factor into this category? Are we rewarding Best African Music Performance based on global popularity? Akan: It's the Grammys, and we would always have to go through their system because it is their award show. It's an American award show that has gotten so much relevance and prominence that they started expanding it to reach different parts of the world. So, we would always be indebted to their system. My concern is that if we're truly going to do an African category, then let's do an African category. If you look at all the nominated records, they are by artists signed to international labels. They're the ones with any level of global release, so these award shows are not representative of the culture. They represent the people in the culture with access to foreign marketing services. For example, the song "Oblee" might be bigger here than "MMS," but it will not get a Grammy consideration because it has not satisfied that prerequisite. So, we're already creating a caste system in terms of songs and artists recognized for these awards. I have a problem with how we have found a way to reduce the worth of Afrobeats narratively. First, we don't understand that Afrobeats is not a genre; it's just an umbrella term that gives popular music from this region a voice. Then, our biggest artists dissociate themselves from the term. You would never see this happen with the people from other global cultures who are trying to get a bit of a foothold in the center. You won't see Blackpink, Jade, or BTS show up and say we don't do K-pop because they understand the vehicle that has brought you there. It's the vehicle that would help you maintain your voice, identity, and anything you do in this forte that isn't your own.

Peter: Yeah. Also, they're 'Nigerianizing' the entire thing. As you said, it all boils down to access to international deals and Nigerians being the loudest online often. I have a problem with Nigerians expecting that the same way we treat our music and culture is the same way other [Africans] should treat their music and culture. For example, with amapiano, I always tell people we're two steps behind what South Africans are doing. Even Rema's "Calm Down" is a kizomba song, but people will say it's Afrobeats. If you listen to various African music, you can point to the influences. We're taking from all these places without understanding that, as you don't value your stuff, you devalue [these influences] and affect the authenticity that this category could reflect. If you represent an entire continent with just four songs from Nigeria and one from the U.S. featuring two Nigerian artists, how does that truly represent African music? When you can objectively make the case that "Tswhala Bam" was probably the biggest song on the continent . Why is that not nominated? Akan: Well, the reason this happens is purely political. People would not understand it until they begin to go into the backend of these places, have these meetings, and see who's advocating for whom. We might talk about Africa, but when we enter these rooms, we're not speaking about Africa; we're speaking about Nigeria because it's a matter of pride and ego for our people to get more representation. The fact that the members of the Grammys are not fully representative of all the African countries and music cultures throws up a crucial problem. Secondly, consider how much the Grammys is connected to the major [labels]. The majors run everything, and if they are going into this market, they will try to give you all the opportunities. Who knew Afrobeats would take over the 2023 NBA All-Star halftime show ? That's because they've invested heavily here. How many South African singers have you seen on Stephen Corbet's [late-night show] or any of these late-night shows? The investment comes with all access to these spaces, and that's why we have what we have. Anybody can submit, but will you email everybody saying, "Hey, for your Grammy consideration?" Are you the one going to have dinner with everybody or meet everybody in all these rooms? It's politics and lobbying, and Nigeria has a larger presence because Nigerians are connected to the major labels in a big way now.