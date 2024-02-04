Tyla Has Just Won the Inaugural African Music Award at the Grammys

It’s no surprise that the first ever Grammy award for the Best African Music Performance goes to Tyla, the South African singer/songwriter who shot to global fame following the success of her single ‘Water.” The same single which won her her first Grammy award at 22 years old.

“What the HECK?! Oh my gosh, guys, this is crazy! I never thought I’d say I won a Grammy at 22 years old,” she said, as she got on stage to speak after receiving her award. “If you don’t know me, my name is Tyla, I’m from South Africa, and last year God decided to change my whole life,” she added, before going on to thank her team and the Recording Academy for introducing this category.

Tyla was up against Afrobeats heavyweights Burna Boy, Davido, Asake, Olamide, Ayra Starr, and fellow South African Musa Keys who featured in Davido’s “Unavailable”.

Prior to the show, Tyla spoke to Billboard about the success of "Water" and being honored to be nominated in the first African music award at the Grammys.