Feb. 05, 2021 03:48PM EST
Check Out Jeune Lio's New Ivorian Jam, 'Sexy Girl From Abidjan'

Featuring the star power of Oxlade, Didi B and Chrystel.

Côte d'Ivoire-based DJ Jeune Lio comes through with the music video for his single "SGFA (Sexy Girl From Abidjan)."

The addictive and slow burning track features appearances from Ivorian superstar rapper Didi B, buzzing Nigerian artist Oxlade, and vocalist Chrystel.

"SGFA" sees Jeune Lio celebrate the women of his home city of Abidjan, the artist mentions. He's joined on the afro-fusion leaning beat by Oxlade, who provides a catchy verse and hook, the seamless flows of Didi B and Chrystel on the bridge.

"The women of Abidjan are the starts of the video," a press statement mentions, as "the video for SGFA reflects not only [Jeune Lio's] love for his people but his pride in the beauty of blackness and black women in particular. He wants people to come and witness the beauty of Abidjan and he's telling the world about his city, one song at a time."

Watch the music video for "SGFA" below.

