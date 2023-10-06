Ivory Coast President Removes Prime Minister and Dissolves Cabinet

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara has taken a significant political step by removing the Prime Minister and dissolving the government, as revealed in a presidential decree made public on Friday. The announcement, broadcasted on Radio et Television Ivoirienne, the national television of Ivory Coast, stated that "Patrick Achi is no longer prime minister as of this Friday, October 6."

This sudden move has sparked intrigue and raised questions about the future direction of the country's leadership. While Prime Minister Achi and the outgoing government will continue to manage affairs temporarily, the Secretary-General of the Presidency, Abdourahlane Cisse, informed reporters that a new premier will be appointed, and a fresh government will be formed in due course.

President Ouattara expressed his appreciation for the dedication and service of Prime Minister Patrick Achi and the entire outgoing government to the nation during their tenure. This transition period, which is not uncommon in Ivory Coast's political landscape, signifies a potential shift in the country's political dynamics.

It's worth noting that Prime Minister Achi had previously submitted his resignation, along with his government, in April of the previous year when President Ouattara announced plans to reduce ministerial positions to streamline his cabinet. Achi was subsequently reappointed a week later.

The announcement comes at a pivotal time as Ivory Coast is set to hold a presidential election in 2025. President Ouattara, who secured re-election in 2020, has not yet disclosed whether he intends to run for office once again. The evolving political landscape in Ivory Coast will undoubtedly be closely watched both domestically and internationally, as it holds significant implications for the nation's future leadership and governance.