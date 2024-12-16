Nigerian Animated Series 'Iwájú' Scores Three Emmy Nominations

Iwájú, the Disney+ animated series co-created by Nigerian animation studio Kugali Media and Disney, scored three Emmy nominations at the third Children's and Family Emmy Awards. Simisola Gbadamosi, the series lead voice actor, was nominated under the Younger Voice Performer in a Preschool, Children's, or Young Teen Program category. Meanwhile, the series is also up for Children's or Young Teen Animated Series and Directing for an Animated Series for "Kole," the third episode.

These nominations are monumental, not just for a series created by a Pan-African animation company but for a story inspired by Nigeria and featuring a majority Nigerian cast in pivotal roles. Iwájú follows the journey of Tola and Kole, whose lives intersect in a futuristic Lagos despite the stark differences in their backgrounds. Tola, portrayed by Gbadamosi, lives on the affluent Lagos Island, while Kole, portrayed by Siji Soetan, is a self-taught tech expert. Together, the two embark on a thrilling journey of secrets and self-discovery.

In a four-starred review in The Guardian , writer Leila Latif noted that Iwájú, "Illuminates parts of Nigerian identity that are rarely celebrated on a global stage." The review further describes the series as, "an unashamedly optimistic look at the country's future and a celebration of the talents of the diaspora."