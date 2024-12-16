The Best Amapiano Songs of 2024

Nigerian Animated Series 'Iwájú' Scores Three Emmy Nominations

The highly lauded animated series, ‘Iwájú,’ is a landmark collaboration between Disney and Pan-African animation company Kugali Media.

Animation of a little girl looking out of a window.

'Iwájú’s' latest Emmy nomination is a big win for a project featuring a majority Nigerian cast and creators.

Screenshot from 'Iwájú,' Disney+.

Iwájú, the Disney+ animated series co-created by Nigerian animation studio Kugali Media and Disney, scored three Emmy nominations at the third Children's and Family Emmy Awards. Simisola Gbadamosi, the series lead voice actor, was nominated under the Younger Voice Performer in a Preschool, Children's, or Young Teen Program category. Meanwhile, the series is also up for Children's or Young Teen Animated Series and Directing for an Animated Series for "Kole," the third episode.

These nominations are monumental, not just for a series created by a Pan-African animation company but for a story inspired by Nigeria and featuring a majority Nigerian cast in pivotal roles. Iwájú follows the journey of Tola and Kole, whose lives intersect in a futuristic Lagos despite the stark differences in their backgrounds. Tola, portrayed by Gbadamosi, lives on the affluent Lagos Island, while Kole, portrayed by Siji Soetan, is a self-taught tech expert. Together, the two embark on a thrilling journey of secrets and self-discovery.

In a four-starredreview in The Guardian, writer Leila Latif noted that Iwájú, "Illuminates parts of Nigerian identity that are rarely celebrated on a global stage." The review further describes the series as, "an unashamedly optimistic look at the country's future and a celebration of the talents of the diaspora."

The Children's & Family Emmy Awards celebrates the best of children's entertainment by recognizing the most inventive and groundbreaking work in that field. Series like Zootopia, I am Groot and Jack Black asPo in Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, were some of the winning projects last year. The awards ceremony is scheduled for March 25, 2025, in Los Angeles.

Lala Akindoju, the casting director for the series,expressed her excitement at the nomination, saying, "It's such a beautiful thing to see a production you worked on get this kind of global recognition. I am particularly proud of star girl Simisola, and I am so honored to have cast her in this role!!" She reaffirmed her commitment to contributing her part in "telling our stories and showcasing our talent to a global audience, one production at a time."

Alongside Gbadamosi and Soetan, Akindoju also cast Nigerian actors Femi Branch and Bisola Aiyeola as voice actors in the Emmy-nominated series.

