How "Iyanu" Bridges Hollywood and Nollywood

When Nigerian actress Stella Damasus first encounteredIyanu, the graphic novel about a brave young girl set in fictional Yorubaland byRoye Okupe and Godwin Akpan, she instantly fell in love with the character. "I thought the story was beautiful. I hadn't seen anything like it," Damasus tells OkayAfrica. With the adaptation of Iyanu into an animated series in which Damasus stars as Sewa, a wise guide who helps young Iyanu on her journey toward destiny, it feels like a full-circle moment.

Iyanu is a story about bravery, courage, and destiny. It follows a teenage orphaned girl who, after discovering her powers, embarks on a journey to learn about her past and save Yorubaland from evil forces. The story is Avatar: The Last Airbender, but with rich Nigerian elements and peculiarities. As the first Nigerian animated series to be adapted by HBO Max and Cartoon Network, Iyanu represents a milestone. It stands among the few Hollywood projects centered around Nigeria that include Nigerian actors in leading roles. The cast features prominent Nollywood stars: Adesua Etomi plays Olori, Iyanu's guardian and teacher; Blossom Chukwujekwu plays Kanfo; Shaffy Bello plays Emi; and Serah Johnson voices Iyanu, among others. Iyanu offers a refreshing perspective in the world of animation, delivering a story rich in history and beautifully rendered. Throughout the narrative, authentic elements of Nigerian culture — from speech patterns to cultural perspectives — seep into the characters, creating an authentic representation of Yoruba culture even within its fictional setting. The series symbolizes a significant moment for Nigerian animation and the bridging of worlds between Hollywood and Nollywood that has been long in the works.



Meeting point For many Nigerian actors involved, this project was their first foray into animation. "I was so fascinated by how the Yoruba community was portrayed," Damasus says about what drew her to the project. "The characters, the feminine strength and the reminder of who we are as a people, our culture, the costumes, and the way the story was created, I just couldn't wait for people to see it. I am so grateful to be a part of this." Co-star Etomi echoes Damasus' appreciation for the well-developed cultural elements. She had previously worked with Okupe, the creator of Iyanu, on Malika: Warrior Queen, another compelling story about a warrior-queen fighting to protect her kingdom. Like Iyanu, that project also drew inspiration from Nigerian history, specifically from brave and notable women like Queen Amina.

Joining Iyanu was a continuation of a successful collaboration with Okupe . "I am a huge fan of his work and his spirit of excellence," Etomi tells OkayAfrica. "It was a no-brainer for me to be a part of this, and getting the chance to read the script and see the story - I say all the time that representation matters - and to see our culture represented in such a positive light, all the costumes and different body types and their hair - everything was just beautiful."