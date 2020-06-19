JimmyWiz Shares Emotive Visuals for ‘Dear Listener’
JimmyWiz recently shared a music video for the song "Dear Listener" from his debut album Accordin' to Jim. The music video shows JimmyWiz' family and his producer SP Dubb, who the rapper has had a long working relationship and friendship with.
The music video was directed by Cape Town-based director Motion Billy, whose work is usually deeply rooted in emotive and personal stories. The video for "Dear Listener" is dedicated to Jimmy's late brother. In our interview with the rapper in 2019, he shared his reasons behind sharing personal details in his music:
"I don't think I ever got to a point where I felt like that, especially because you have people you chill around the whole time, and they know my personal life beyond the music. I mean, [my producer] SP Dubb's been there for like over 18 years now, and for somebody like that, who knows that my brother was a junkie, who knows the stories of me seeing my aunt get abused…"
"Dear Listener" is a song from JimmyWiz' debut album Accordin; to Jim. The project was released in 2019 and we at OkayAfrica considered it one of the best SA hip-hop releases of the year.
Watch the music video "Dear Listener" and stream Accordin' to Jim on Apple Music and Spotify.
JimmyWiz Feat. KayLo(Kwezi) - Dear Listener youtu.be
