Joeboy's 'Likkle Riddim' Will Soundtrack Your Weekend
Nigeria's Joeboy returns with a fusion of afrobeats and dancehall in "Likkle Riddim."
Joeboyis sharing his latest single "Likkle Riddim," a record off of his upcoming sophomore album. The record is a party banger that merges afrobeats with dancehall in an undeniable culture fusion that marries West African sounds with the sharp melody of Caribbean rhythm. This is not the first time that the Nigerian singer has experimented with Island sounds, back in 2021, his smash hit "Sip (Alcohol)" featured heavy Jamaican patois and rhythm, however, ‘Likkle Riddim’ has a more pronounced dancehall element. Although Joeboy's primary genres have primarily been afropop and R&B, the 25-year-old has tried his hand on a few other styles, a gamble that has helped him to hone into his versatility.
With over two billion streams of his music, Joeboy has proven that he is on track to become one of Afrobeats' leading artists. Originally discovered by Mr. Eazi in 2017, in 2019, the "Cubana" singer made impression on the music scene with Afropop songs like "Baby" and "Beginning," which began to lay a foundation for his future sonic success. He released his critically-acclaimed debut album, Somewhere Beauty & Magic, in February 2021 and used the traction of the project to release his critically acclaimed song "Sip (Alcohol)." Joeboy was also one of two African artists who was named earlier this year as YouTube's Foundry Class Of 2022, a cohort that welcomed 30 new artists this year. He was also recently featured on “Enséñame a Bailar,” from Bad Bunny’s record-breaking Un Verano Sin Ti album, and also made an appearance on CKay’s official remix of his smash hit “Love Nwantiti.”
With "Likkle Riddim," Joeboy's shows his ability to skillfully intertwine sounds from different regions of the world in a way that is sure to make music lovers from the shores of Lagos to the islands of Kingston dance. The end result is a patois-infused track that is expertly produced by P.Priime, and has all of the makings of a party anthem that is suitable for a weekend night out on the town.
Listen to "Likkle Riddim" below
- Interview: Joeboy On Blowing Up and His New 'Love & Light' EP ... ›
- Joeboy Teases His Sophomore Album With Single 'Contour ... ›
- Interview: Joeboy On What It Means to Be an African Popstar ... ›
- Watch the Striking, Dark Music Video Joeboy's 'Contour' - OkayAfrica ›