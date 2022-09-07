Watch the Striking, Dark Music Video Joeboy's 'Contour'

Nigeria's Boy Wonder shares the new visual for his latest single "Contour", shot in Ghana by Awudu “Babs Direction” Musa.
Nigerian singer-songwriter Joeboy recently came back on our musical radar, with his new single "Contour." The "Cubana" crooner recruited longtime collaborator and producer Tempoe, and fellow Nigerian bluesy guitarist Kemena to deliver his "feelgood heartbreak song" before the end of the summer.
His latest groovy release since March this year illustrates the complexities that follow when two romantics decide to part ways. Joeboy and Tempoe previously worked together on his track "Sip (Alcohol)," as well as when Joeboy was featured on a remix of CKay's immense hit "Love, Nwantiti".
"Contour" is but a taste of what Joeboy has in store for his fans. The single is set to appear on his upcoming, highly-anticipated sophomore album, due later this year via Mr Eazi's emPawa Africa. The accompanying music video is said to be out soon!
On his melodically melancholic release, Joeboy says, “A contour is something that’s not straightforward, that’s not symmetrical, not a straight line. This song deals with the contour of a relationship. It’s a heartbreak song, but it’s a ‘feelgood’ heartbreak song.”
Joeboy has been on a steady rise from the top ever since he was randomly discovered by Mr Eazi. A then college-bound Joeboy began uploading videos of himself singing online. His cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' caught the emPawa giant's attention and the rest is history. Three years into his career and the singer boasts over 1 billion listeners, a host of successful singles and collaborations, and we can't wait to see what's next.
The new music video for "Contour" takes things towards a darker path, as Joeboy is seen in character discovering his partner's infidelity and taking the most extremes of measures. The clip was shot in Ghana by director Awudu “Babs Direction” Musa. Watch it below.
Watch Joeboy's new music video for "Contour"
The singer's diehard fans have taken to Twitter to speak of his impending stardom
\u201cJoeboy doesn't disappoint. Contour is fire!\u201d— City Boy \ud83c\uddf3\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf2 (@City Boy \ud83c\uddf3\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf2) 1660866707
\u201cJoeboy is one of the handful of artistes that are incapable of making bad songs, this his new release \u201cContour\u201d further proves this notion right. Apart from the fact that he makes the best noodles music, his lyrical delivery coupled with the melody are always on point.\u201d— BASITO (@BASITO) 1660893492
\u201cUna hide this Joeboy new jam, #Contour update from me since but God pass una\u201d— Sheddy King \ud83c\udf0d (@Sheddy King \ud83c\udf0d) 1660898902
\u201cI dey join my heart with wire ,I no wan hear story \ud83c\udfb6\ud83e\udd40\nJoeboy you do this one !!!\ud83d\ude2d\n#contour\u201d— Doyin \ud83d\udc3b (@Doyin \ud83d\udc3b) 1660864831
The singer shared news of his single with his 2 Million+ Instagram followers
Listen to Joeboy's single 'Contour' here
