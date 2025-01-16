What Stories Are on North African Journalists' Radars in 2025?

Three stories from Morocco, Algeria and Egypt are anticipated to be major cultural moments in 2025, from Sudan's football surge to Libya's arts renaissance and the region's evolving music scene.

Menna Shanab wearing a green and white jersey, smiling in a conference room full of chairs.

Music journalist Menna Shanab is observing rapid changes in MENA music industries as big international labels enter the market and influence artistic production.

Photo courtesy of Menna Shanab.

Media coverage of North Africa is often dominated by and reduced to political news and analysis of non-native experts. Beyond these headlines lies a dedicated, diverse journalistic scene telling nuanced stories of emerging subcultures, evolving traditions and people recognized as humans in their own right.

"Covering stories about North Africa means shedding light on a region rich in history, diversity, and complexity, yet still largely misunderstood or overlooked," Hajar Ouahbi, a French Italian Moroccan journalist, tells OkayAfrica. "The challenge lies in showcasing that this region is both a cultural crossroads and a distinct entity. For me, [it] also means dismantling stereotypes, highlighting local perspectives and amplifying voices [that are] often marginalized."






Ouahbi is a journalist, director, and host for ARTE's showTracks, a program dedicated to alternative and underground cultures. In 2025, she is particularly interested in covering Libya's evolving cultural landscape. "My interest deepened after interviewing the American-Libyan artist Hajer Deyaf forDune Magazine," she shares. "Her work explores themes related to identity. The Libyan diaspora plays a key role in this cultural revival, striving to spotlight a culture often overshadowed by narratives of war and destruction."

She cites the opening of Libya's first modern art museum, Bayt Ali Ghana (The House of Ali Gana), in Tripoli during the summer of 2024 as a notable event. "This initiative goes beyond simply showcasing art," says Ouahbi. "The museum serves as a space for education and exchange, providing a vital platform for preserving Libyan cultural heritage."


In Algeria, sports journalist Maher Mezahi is gearing up for an eventful year in (North) African football. Until April, he will be covering theCAF Champions League, with a specific interest in the rise of South African and Sudanese football.

"Despite everything happening at home, there are Sudanese clubs playing in exile, and they are doing really well," he says. "They set up a base in Mauritania and are putting in their best performances in a very long time."

To find out why, is it motivation or something else? Follow Mezahi's reportingon X.

In June, he will head to the U.S. and cover theFIFA Club World Cup, a new, extended format that will see 32 of the globe's leading teams compete. Four African teams qualified: Morocco's Wydad AC, Tunisia's Espérance Sportive de Tunis, Egypt's Al Ahly FC and South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns FC.

"I look forward to seeing how African clubs do on the global level," he says. "I'm expecting African clubs to shock public opinion."


In December, theAfrican Cup of Nations will return to Morocco to close the sports year. Building on the momentum of winning their first Olympicmedal in 2024, the Atlas Lions are expected to be strong contenders.

In Egypt, music journalist Menna Shanab is observing major shifts in the region's industries. When she moved from the U.S. to her parent's home country in 2019, she discovered a vibrant music scene encompassing various genres. "A lot of the music is hidden and underground," she says. "You always have to go hunt and search for it, and I really enjoy that process."

In the past six years, she has become exceptionally skilled at finding the best regional music and now works asYUNG's music editor. "[In 2025] the general theme is connection," she says. "Nobody wants to hear a rapper flexing that he got this drip and that watch. All music is emotional, but people want to hear something that stirs their emotions, not just made as a banger. I think a new wave of pop is entering, and [also] small indie waves."

According to Shanab's intuition, we can expect a return of bands amidst a more significant move towards meaningful collaboration. With that, she foresees a trend of people speaking out about misconduct in a rapidly growing music industry financed by Gulf-based labels. "The Gulf influence is making everybody realize what it means to have an industry and an infrastructure. We're not really used to that, and it comes with some things that maybe go against how we naturally function," she says.

Concretely, this means the end of an era when artists could grow organically and independently. "These big foreign labels with their big money are coming, and music is becoming more commercial as a result," she explains. Artists trying to become mainstream will focus less on the craft and more on selling their projects. Suddenly, hundreds of thousands of dollars are on the table; we never had that before."

As a journalist, Shanab is adjusting her practice from highlighting unknown artists to deciphering which music is still made for art's sake and what is created to be sold. Music journalism in the region has to adapt to these growing pains by establishing a culture of critique that did not exist before.

In Morocco, Ouahbi closely follows the music industry as well, fascinated by how local rappers like El Grande Toto, Khtek, Shobee, Maad and Bo9al are making themselves heard beyond national borders. "I am particularly intrigued by the behind-the-scenes evolution: the growing structure of Morocco's music industry," she says." Local labels, innovative production companies (with music videos becoming true visual works of art), and international collaborations are 'professionalizing' Moroccan rap."

Ultimately, many of them might end up in Libya again this year, where Shanab will help organize the second edition of theBenghazi Summer Festival. "I'm so excited for that! This is what I want to do: work in all these countries that didn't get to live."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Related
Kenyan artist Elsy Wameyo stands on a doorstep in the music video for her single “Conquer.”
Popular

12 African Artists to Watch in 2025

From Winny to King Paluta and Yamê, here’s a list of African acts we’re tipping for greatness this year.

Related
AS Douanes celebrates with fans after winning against Petro de Luanda on May 24, 2023 at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda.
Latest

What We're Looking Forward to in 2025

A year-long celebration kicks off with contemporary art in Marrakech, peaks with historic festival appearances from Burna Boy to Tems, and culminates in AFCON's return.