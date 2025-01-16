What Stories Are on North African Journalists' Radars in 2025?

Media coverage of North Africa is often dominated by and reduced to political news and analysis of non-native experts. Beyond these headlines lies a dedicated, diverse journalistic scene telling nuanced stories of emerging subcultures, evolving traditions and people recognized as humans in their own right.

"Covering stories about North Africa means shedding light on a region rich in history, diversity, and complexity, yet still largely misunderstood or overlooked,", a French Italian Moroccan journalist, tells OkayAfrica. "The challenge lies in showcasing that this region is both a cultural crossroads and a distinct entity. For me, [it] also means dismantling stereotypes, highlighting local perspectives and amplifying voices [that are] often marginalized."













Ouahbi is a journalist, director, and host for ARTE's show Tracks , a program dedicated to alternative and underground cultures. In 2025, she is particularly interested in covering Libya's evolving cultural landscape. "My interest deepened after interviewing the American-Libyan artist Hajer Deyaf for Dune Magazine ," she shares. "Her work explores themes related to identity. The Libyan diaspora plays a key role in this cultural revival, striving to spotlight a culture often overshadowed by narratives of war and destruction." She cites the opening of Libya's first modern art museum, Bayt Ali Ghana (The House of Ali Gana), in Tripoli during the summer of 2024 as a notable event. "This initiative goes beyond simply showcasing art," says Ouahbi. "The museum serves as a space for education and exchange, providing a vital platform for preserving Libyan cultural heritage."



In Algeria, sports journalist Maher Mezahi is gearing up for an eventful year in (North) African football. Until April, he will be covering the CAF Champions League , with a specific interest in the rise of South African and Sudanese football. "Despite everything happening at home, there are Sudanese clubs playing in exile, and they are doing really well," he says. "They set up a base in Mauritania and are putting in their best performances in a very long time." To find out why, is it motivation or something else? Follow Mezahi's reporting on X . In June, he will head to the U.S. and cover the FIFA Club World Cup , a new, extended format that will see 32 of the globe's leading teams compete. Four African teams qualified: Morocco's Wydad AC, Tunisia's Espérance Sportive de Tunis, Egypt's Al Ahly FC and South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns FC. "I look forward to seeing how African clubs do on the global level," he says. "I'm expecting African clubs to shock public opinion."

In December, the In December, the African Cup of Nations will return to Morocco to close the sports year. Building on the momentum of winning their first Olympic medal in 2024, the Atlas Lions are expected to be strong contenders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maher Mezahi (@mahermezahi) In Egypt, music journalist Menna Shanab is observing major shifts in the region's industries. When she moved from the U.S. to her parent's home country in 2019, she discovered a vibrant music scene encompassing various genres. "A lot of the music is hidden and underground," she says. "You always have to go hunt and search for it, and I really enjoy that process." In the past six years, she has become exceptionally skilled at finding the best regional music and now works as YUNG's music editor. "[In 2025] the general theme is connection," she says. "Nobody wants to hear a rapper flexing that he got this drip and that watch. All music is emotional, but people want to hear something that stirs their emotions, not just made as a banger. I think a new wave of pop is entering, and [also] small indie waves." According to Shanab's intuition, we can expect a return of bands amidst a more significant move towards meaningful collaboration. With that, she foresees a trend of people speaking out about misconduct in a rapidly growing music industry financed by Gulf-based labels. "The Gulf influence is making everybody realize what it means to have an industry and an infrastructure. We're not really used to that, and it comes with some things that maybe go against how we naturally function," she says. Concretely, this means the end of an era when artists could grow organically and independently. "These big foreign labels with their big money are coming, and music is becoming more commercial as a result," she explains. Artists trying to become mainstream will focus less on the craft and more on selling their projects. Suddenly, hundreds of thousands of dollars are on the table; we never had that before."