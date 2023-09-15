Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images.
Kenya's Fuel Prices Soar to Record Highs Amid Public Outrage
Record high prices spark outrage as economic burden mounts, President Ruto's policy shift, and public dissatisfaction emerge amid rising costs and tax concerns.
In a move that has ignited fury across Kenya, the country's regulator has announced the highest fuel prices in recent memory. Overnight, the cost of petrol surged to approximately 212 Kenyan shillings ($1.40; £1.20) per liter in the capital, Nairobi, with the prices of various fuel types soaring by roughly 9% to 20%.
This announcement comes despite widespread protests in recent months against the high cost of living and the government's economic policies. David Ndii, Chief Economic Adviser to President William Ruto, expressed skepticism on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating, "It's going to be 'painful' and 'it may not work,'" adding that he would not sell false hope to Kenyans.
In the coastal city of Mombasa, a major port for imported crude oil, petrol will now cost 208.58 Kenyan shillings ($1.42) per liter, while diesel and kerosene will be priced at Ksh197.93 ($1.35) and Ksh199.54 ($1.36), respectively.
Meanwhile, in Nairobi, a liter of petrol will retail at Ksh211.64 ($1.44), diesel at Ksh200.99 ($1.37), and kerosene at Ksh202.61 ($1.38). Notably, the fuel prices in Nairobi closely align with those in the lakeside city of Kisumu.
In Mandera County, situated over 1,000 kilometers northeast of Nairobi, bordering Somalia and Ethiopia, petrol will be sold at Ksh225.64 ($1.54) per liter, diesel at Ksh214.99 ($1.46), and kerosene at Ksh216.61 ($1.48). Mandera County, known for historically having the highest fuel prices in Kenya, has once again registered unprecedented charges following this latest price review.
Other counties where fuel prices will exceed Ksh220 ($1.50) include Marsabit, Wajir, and Turkana, all located in northern Kenya, far from the capital.
Compared to the previous month, the cost of fuel in Kenya has risen significantly, with petrol increasing by Ksh16 ($0.11) per liter, diesel by Ksh21.32 ($0.15) per liter, and kerosene by Ksh33.13 ($0.23) per liter. This marks a departure from previous reviews where month-on-month adjustments rarely exceeded Ksh10 ($0.07).
The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) attributed this price hike to global factors, stating, "The average landed cost of imported super petrol increased by 4.80 percent from $739.21 per cubic meter in July 2023 to $774.67 per cubic meter in August 2023." Diesel saw a 12.52 percent increase, while kerosene rose by 19.79 percent.
Furthermore, the high cost of fuel can also be attributed to the recently revised Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products, which increased from 8 percent to 16 percent.
EPRA stated, "The maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi are as follows: Super Petrol increases by KSh 16.96, Diesel increases by KSh 21.32 per litre & Kerosene increases by KSh 33.13 per litre." These prices include a 16 percent Value Added Tax, in accordance with recent tax laws and excise duty adjustments.
The surge in fuel prices coincides with Kenyans grappling with a high cost of living and the possibility of additional tax hikes. Kenyan President William Ruto recently introduced electric motorbikes as an alternative to combat rising fuel costs and environmental concerns.
President Ruto, who marked one year in office this week, removed the fuel subsidy upon taking power in September 2022, citing the country's heavy debt burden to sustain the program. His predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, had introduced the subsidy to alleviate the high cost of living.
In August 2023, Ruto temporarily reintroduced the fuel subsidy to prevent prices from crossing the Ksh200 ($1.36) mark, a move that was seen as a significant departure from his earlier stance on subsidies.
Kenyans have taken to social media to express their concerns, with many feeling let down by President Ruto's failure to fulfill his promises to lower the cost of basic commodities and improve citizens' lives.
PRICES OF Super petrol, diesel and kerosene increases as follows:\n\nKerosene by Kes 33.13 to Kes 202.61/litre. \n\nSuper by Kes 16.96 to Kes 211.64/litre.\n\nDiesel by Kes 21.32 to Kes 200.9/litre.\n\nNOTE: #RealityCheck fuel prices have risen to record high across the world.— U D A - Official Fans Page. (@U D A - Official Fans Page.) 1694749234
On top of iPhone users sharing chargers now with Tecno users, they just increased petrol prices like that? \n\nThe week has been very rough for some of us. \n\nBut, Yesu Ni Bwana!— Robert ALAI, HSC (@Robert ALAI, HSC) 1694751823
This expectation that Kenya can abuse credit for a decade and the same people can make consequences go away painlessly just because there was a game if musical chairs we call elections? Are we sober? I told you two years ago Kenya was in receivership. Nothing has changed.— David Ndii (@David Ndii) 1694720588
Uhuru left petrol pump price at ksh 159 just a year ago. From midnight today, it will be selling at ksh 211. Ni maombi, si uchawi!!— Pauline Njoroge, HSC (@Pauline Njoroge, HSC) 1694720518
0ne year ago William Ruto asked Uhuru Kenyatta why Fuel in Kenya is more expensive than in Uganda which gets Fuel from Kenya? Ruto is the 5th and EPRA has increased Kerosene by Kes 33.13 to Kes 202.61/litre. We will all have to relocate to Ruiru where Moses Kuria is President.— Alinur Mohamed (@Alinur Mohamed) 1694771050
\u201cIs this the bottom-up you promised us?\u201d Matatu operators in Kisumu ask President Ruto as they vow to stage demos over historic fuel hike— Citizen TV Kenya (@Citizen TV Kenya) 1694763298
On average fuel stations in kenya have fuel stock of about 15,000 litres give or take. How the new prices were effected on the old stock a little after midnight shows you how this country is controlled by crooks!— JG (@JG) 1694766423
Stupid politicians from Mt Kenya will be defending the fuel hike tomorrow.— wangari M (@wangari M) 1694726077
Davis Chirchir thinks everyone is foolish. The prices of fuel haven't soared because of OPEC, but it's because of the G to G oil from gulf that made Kenya lose Billions of money, that's what they are trying to recover.\nThis Bottom Up nonsense is the worst\n\nEric Omondi #Maandamano— The Government Critic \ud83c\uddf0\ud83c\uddea (@The Government Critic \ud83c\uddf0\ud83c\uddea) 1694786759
From Your Site Articles
- The Lagos Motorbike Taxi Drivers Who Survived Boko Haram ›
- South Africa Prepares For National Shutdown ›
- Protests Against Cost of Living Turn Deadly in Kenya; Opposition Vows to Continue Demonstrations ›
Related Articles Around the Web