Watch Kizz Daniel's Latest 'Boys Are Bad' Music Video
Kizz Daniel drops the visuals for 'Boys Are Bad' which features on his third studio album, 'King of Love'.
Nigerian artist Kizz Daniel has dropped the sexy visuals for his hit single "Boys Are Bad" which features on his third studio album, King of Love. The Afropop hitmaker recently shared news of the vibrant song's visuals on social media. The brief but undeniably alluring music video is treated with an array of mellow colours which collectively set the tone for a laid-back atmosphere. According to PulseNG, Kizz Daniel has created a "captivating and groovy dancehall video" for "Boys Are Bad".
NEW VIDEO 🔥🌎:: “BOYS ARE BAD” #KOL❤️ _ OUT NOW !!! ___ https://t.co/4149EFIyTV https://t.co/qKt6sX2drp— #KOL❤️OUT NOW (@#KOL❤️OUT NOW)1606309755.0
Kizz Daniel plays the role of a smooth talker pleading with his love interest in "Boys Are Bad". A number of solo scenes transition from a luxurious hotel lobby to a luminous studio setting. A fusion of toned down colours give this mid-tempo number an overall "easy" feel. Dancers dripping in violet suits capture the risqué storyline of the music video. The only problem with the visuals, quite frankly, is that they end way too soon.
"Boys are Bad" is the second single off the 17-track album, King of Love. He released his No Bad Songs album in 2018 which had a whopping 20 tracks in total. The singer-songwriter certainly shows no signs of slowing down and we're not mad at that. This recent music video is sure to exhibit Kizz Daniel's staying power in Nigeria's Afropop genre. Fans of the artist will appreciate this alternative offering.
Watch the music video for "Boys Are Bad" below:
Kizz Daniel - Boys Are Bad (Official Video) www.youtube.com
