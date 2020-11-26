music
News Brief
Nobantu Shabangu
Nov. 26, 2020 11:13AM EST
Still taken from YouTube.

Watch Kizz Daniel's Latest 'Boys Are Bad' Music Video

Watch Kizz Daniel's Latest 'Boys Are Bad' Music Video

Kizz Daniel drops the visuals for 'Boys Are Bad' which features on his third studio album, 'King of Love'.

Nigerian artist Kizz Daniel has dropped the sexy visuals for his hit single "Boys Are Bad" which features on his third studio album, King of Love. The Afropop hitmaker recently shared news of the vibrant song's visuals on social media. The brief but undeniably alluring music video is treated with an array of mellow colours which collectively set the tone for a laid-back atmosphere. According to PulseNG, Kizz Daniel has created a "captivating and groovy dancehall video" for "Boys Are Bad".

Kizz Daniel plays the role of a smooth talker pleading with his love interest in "Boys Are Bad". A number of solo scenes transition from a luxurious hotel lobby to a luminous studio setting. A fusion of toned down colours give this mid-tempo number an overall "easy" feel. Dancers dripping in violet suits capture the risqué storyline of the music video. The only problem with the visuals, quite frankly, is that they end way too soon.

"Boys are Bad" is the second single off the 17-track album, King of Love. He released his No Bad Songs album in 2018 which had a whopping 20 tracks in total. The singer-songwriter certainly shows no signs of slowing down and we're not mad at that. This recent music video is sure to exhibit Kizz Daniel's staying power in Nigeria's Afropop genre. Fans of the artist will appreciate this alternative offering.

Watch the music video for "Boys Are Bad" below:

Kizz Daniel - Boys Are Bad (Official Video) www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
nigeria kizz daniel nigerian music music
Popular
Photo by Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

Netflix Cancels Second Season of 'Queen Sono' Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Netflix has reportedly cited filming challenges that have been brought on by the pandemic as the reason for their decision to cancel the second season of the spy-thriller series, 'Queen Sono'.

According to The Citizen, Netflix has decided that Africa's first Original Series, Queen Sono, will not go ahead for a second season. This comes after initial reports in April of this year that Queen Sono had been given the thumbs-up for a second season. Speculations on the possible reasons for halting the show vary, according to IOL. However, Netflix cited difficulties in filming due to challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

American DJ Megan Ryte Accused of Stealing Beats from South African DJ Lag

South African Black Twitter has accused Megan Ryte of being a 'culture vulture' after releasing her new song 'Culture' featuring will.i.am and A$AP Ferg. South Africans claim 'Culture' has an uncanny similarity to DJ Lag's 'Ice drop'.