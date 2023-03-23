Ghanaian Rapper Kwesi Arthur Shares Visuals For ‘Pain Interlude’
Watch Kwesi Arthur’s inspiring new video for his latest single “Pain interlude.”
Kwesi Arthurhas released the music video to his song “Pain Interlude.” The visuals, which were entirely shot in black-and-white, chronicle the life of a boxer who goes through challenges, but ultimately overcomes due to his consistency and grit. The record “Pain Interlude” is a continuation of the Ghana music artist's journey as someone who's building his career and cementing his signature sound.
Kwesi Arthur, born Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior, hails from Tema, a metropolis in Ghana. The rapper, singer and song-writer first gained widespread attention with his 2017 single "Grind Day," which became an instant hit in Ghana and earned him several award nominations. Since then, Kwesi Arthur has released several successful projects, including his debut EP, Live from Nkrumah Krom in 2017, which features the hit single "Grind Day (Remix)" featuring Sarkodie and Medikal. He has also collaborated with other notable African artists such as Nasty C, Mr Eazi, and Davido.
Kwesi has also achieved a high level of commercial success. In 2019, his second EP Live from Nkrumah Krom Vol II garnered more than 2 million streams in the first week of its release.The “Son of Jacob” artist is known for his unique style of blending traditional Ghanaian intonations with modern rap and hip-hop. The rising star has also won numerous awards, including the 2018 BET Award for Best International Act Africa. He has also been nominated for several other awards, including the MTV Africa Music Award for Best Hip Hop.
Watch the music video for “Pain Interlude” below.
- Interview: The Road to Kwesi Arthur's 'Son of Jacob' ›
- Kwesi Arthur ›
- Kwesi Arthur, Ghana's King of the Youth, Wants to Take African Hip-Hop Global ›
- The Duality of Kwesi Arthur ›