coronavirus outbreak
Damola Durosomo
Mar. 19, 2020 10:51AM EST
(Photo by C Brandon/Redferns via Getty Images)

Legendary Cameroonian Musician, Manu Dibango, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

After a recent hospital stay, the 86-year-old "Soul Makossa" creator is now "recovering and resting in serenity."

Legendary Cameroonian musician, Manu Dibango, is in recovery after testing positive for the coronavirus in France. The news was shared via the artist's Facebook page on Wednesday.

"After a recent hospital [stay] due to the Covid-19, Manu Dibango is resting and recovering in serenity," read the post. "He asks you to respect his privacy. He looks forward to seeing you soon and asks you, in this troubled time that we all go through, to take good care of you." There has been an outpouring of well-wishes from his fans and supporters in the comments section since the news surfaced.

The 86-year-old saxophonist is considered one of the foremost pioneers of Afro-jazz, known for his fusion of funk with traditional Cameroonian sounds.

His iconic1972 B-side "Soul Makossa" was a global hit, which both Michael Jackson and Rihanna famously referenced in their hit songs "Wanna Be Startin Somethin," and "Please Don't Stop the Music," respectively—reportedly without Dibango's permission. He later settled a lawsuit with the artists over their use of the track's hook.

He isn't the first African celebrity to share a positive coronavirus diagnosis. Star actor Idris Elba announced on Monday that he had also tested positive for the virus. Such news has helped disprove a popular myth that Black people were immune to the disease.

There are currently over 400 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Africa. The Sub-Saharan region, documented its first official death on Wednesday after Burkina Faso's Vice President of Parliament Rose Marie Compaore succumbed to the disease.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
coronavirus music news coronavirus in africa cameroon manu dibango soul makossa music afro-jazz coronavirus outbreak
popular
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 at Rudolstadt-Festival 2019. Image via Wikimedia Commons.

Glastonbury 2020 Has Been Cancelled

After initially moving forward with a lineup that included Burna Boy, Seun Kuti and other African acts; organizers of the music festival have now announced its cancellation.

UPDATE 3/18:

Glastonbury 2020 has officially been cancelled due to the coronavirus. The organizers made the announcement on Wednesday, after confirming headliners just last week amid the outbreak of COVID-19. The full lineup included acts like Burna Boy, Seun Kuti and Sampa the Great. It was later determined that the festival, scheduled for June 24-28, would fall extremely close to the predicted peak of coronavirus in the UK.

"Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary event," said organizers in a statement, "but following the new government measures announced this week—and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty—this is now our only viable option." The full announcement was made via the festival's Instagram page, which also outlined refund policies for ticket holders. Read the full statement below.


Continue for original story:

The organizers of Glastonbury, the UK's premiere music and arts festival, have moved forward with announcing its 2020 anniversary lineup despite coronavirus fears.

The extensive lineup was unveiled last week, and features Burna Boy, as well as fellow Nigerian musician Seun Kuti, who was set to perform at Coachella this year before the festival was postponed till October. Zambian artist Sampa the Great is also slated to perform.

The announcement was made on March 13, in the midst of coronavirus shutdowns. "As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary festival in June," said the festival's co-organiser Emily Eavis in an Instagram post. "We are very proud of the bill that we have put together over the last year or so," she added.

"No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on earth."

This year's Glastonbury headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney, Diana Ross and Taylor Swift.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images.

South Africans Call on Government to Issue Travel Ban to Contain Coronavirus Outbreak

President Cyril Ramaphosa, however, says it is "too early" to issue a travel ban with regards to the COVID-19 outbreak.

South Africans are calling on their government and President Cyril Ramaphosa to issue a travel ban to prevent the further importing of the coronavirus by travellers from hard-hit countries as well as South Africans returning from those affected countries.

President Ramaphosa has however stated that it is still "too early" to issue a travel ban and instead advised South Africans to remain on "high alert" and take the necessary precautionary measures to protect themselves.

Keep reading... Show less
Audio
Photo courtesy of the artist.

The 7 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring J.Derobie, Harmonize, Burna Boy, Shane Eagle x Nasty C and more.

Every week, we highlight the cream of the crop in music through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Check out all of OkayAfrica's playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Keep reading... Show less
popular

Introducing OkayAfrica's 100 Women 2020 List

Celebrating African Women Laying the Groundwork for the Future

It would not be hyperbole to consider the individuals we're honoring for OkayAfrica's 100 Women 2020 list as architects of the future.

This is to say that these women are building infrastructure, both literally and metaphorically, for future generations in Africa and in the Diaspora. And they are doing so intentionally, reaching back, laterally, and forward to bridge gaps and make sure the steps they built—and not without hard work, mines of microaggressions, and challenges—are sturdy enough for the next ascent.

In short, the women on this year's list are laying the groundwork for other women to follow. It's what late author and American novelist Toni Morrison would call your "real job."

"I tell my students, 'When you get these jobs that you have been so brilliantly trained for, just remember that your real job is that if you are free, you need to free somebody else. If you have some power, then your job is to empower somebody else."

And that's what inspired us in the curation of this year's list. Our honorees use various mediums to get the job done—DJ's, fashion designers, historians, anthropologists, and even venture capitalists—but each with the mission to clear the road ahead for generations to come. Incredible African women like Eden Ghebreselassie, a marketing lead at ESPN who created a non-profit to fight energy poverty in Eritrea; or Baratang Miya, who is quite literally building technology clubs for disadvantaged youth in South Africa.

There are the builds that aren't physically tangible—movements that inspire women to show up confidently in their skin, like Enam Asiama's quest to normalize plus-sized bodies and Frédérique (Freddie) Harrel's push for Black and African women to embrace the kink and curl of their hair.

And then there are those who use their words to build power, to take control of the narrative, and to usher in true inclusion and equity. Journalists, (sisters Nikki and Lola Ogunnaike), a novelist (Oyinkan Braithwaite), a media maven (Yolisa Phahle), and a number of historians (Nana Oforiatta Ayim, Leïla Sy) to name a few.

In a time of uncertainty in the world, there's assuredness in the mission to bring up our people. We know this moment of global challenge won't last. It is why we are moving forward to share this labor of love with you, our trusted and loyal audience. We hope that this list serves as a beacon for you during this moment—insurance that future generations will be alright. And we have our honorees to thank for securing that future.

EXPERIENCE 100 WOMEN 2020

The annual OkayAfrica 100 Women List is our effort to acknowledge and uplift African women, not only as a resource that has and will continue to enrich the world we live in, but as a group that deserves to be recognized, reinforced and treasured on a global scale. In the spirit of building infrastructure, this year's list will go beyond the month of March (Women's History Month in America) and close in September during Women's Month in South Africa.

100 women 2020

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.