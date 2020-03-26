Bobi Wine Releases Song About Coronavirus Outbreak
The Ugandan politician teams up with fellow musician Nubian Li to spread awareness about the COVID-19 outbreak.
Ugandan politician Bobi Wine has recently released a song to raise awareness around the growing coronavirus outbreak.
He teamed up with fellow Ugandan musician Nubian Li to spread the message of the importance of personal hygiene and social distancing.
In the song, which has since garnered more than 700 000 views on social media, Bobi Wine sings, "The bad news is that everyone is a potential victim but the good news is that everyone is a potential solution/Sensitise the masses to sanitise/Keep a social distance and quarantine."
Admittedly, there have been a number of songs about the coronavirus that have been released of late but to Bobi Wine's credit, his is one of the really good ones.
According to the politician, there have also been numerous requests to have the song played on television and radio.
Listen to the song below:
Corona Virus Alert by Bobi Wine & Nubian Li HD Official Video Hd www.youtube.com
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases on the African continent continues to rise. There are currently an estimated 2400 cases with over 60 reported deaths, with the latest of these deaths having been the Cameroonian jazz legend, Manu Dibango and popular Zimbabwean media personality and broadcaster Zororo Makamba.
Uganda recently confirmed its first case this past Sunday. The country has already put in place travel restrictions on 16 countries including the US and the UK as part of efforts to prevent any imported cases of coronavirus.
Meanwhile, President Yoweri Museveni recently suspended all forms of public transportation for a period of 14 days.
- African Countries With Confirmed Coronavirus Cases - OkayAfrica ›
- Legendary Cameroonian Musician, Manu Dibango, Tests Positive ... ›
- Tanzanian Rapper Mwana FA Tests Positive for Coronavirus ... ›
- The NBA's Emmanuel Mudiay on the Utah Jazz Coronavirus Saga ... ›
- Coachella 2020 Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - OkayAfrica ›