Trevor Noah Says Farewell to His Live Studio Audience With a Humorous Musical Tribute
The comedian announced that he'll be suspending live audience recordings of his show due to coronavirus.
Trevor Noah's The Daily Show will stop recording with a live studio audience, beginning on Monday due to the coronavirus.
The South African comedian made the announcement during Thursday night's show, stating that he needed to do "his part" in helping combat the spread of the virus. Despite the unfortunate news, Noah made the announcement on a light-hearted note by serenading the audience with a comedic musical tribute.
In the farewell song, the host reminisces about some of his favorite types of guests over the years, singing: "I'm gonna miss those guys who love to explain the show / The people with the weird-ass laughs are the ones I'll miss the most / The guy who came to kill me, but then I won him over with my jokes / The fans who came from Africa and just wanted to hear about home / No one knows about Uganda, man, but I'm gonna miss you!"
Check out his full performance below:
Trevor Sings a Tribute to the Studio Audience | The Daily Show www.youtube.com
Several other late night shows, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers, have suspended production altogether in response to the pandemic. As of Friday the death toll has reached 40, in the US.
A number of large gatherings have been cancelled or postponed in the wake of the coronavirus, including the music festival Coachella, which has been moved to October. NBA games have also been cancelled for the remainder of the season. Earlier today Nigerian megastar Davido announced that he's be postponing the remainder of his North American tour due to the virus,
