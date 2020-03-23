Algeria Calls Off Anti-Government Protests Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
For the first time in over a year, protesters in Algeria have called off weekly demonstrations against former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's government amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The BBC reports that protest organisers in Algeria have called off weekly anti-government demonstrations amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.
This will mark the first time in over a year that Algerians will not take to the streets in mass protest against former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's government.
Protests in Algeria began last year in February shortly after then President Bouteflika announced that he would be running for a fifth term in office.
After weeks of unceasing protests from Algerians, the 82-year old was forced to resign in April saying, "There will be no fifth term," and adding that, "There was never any question of it for me. Given my state of health and age, my last duty towards the Algerian people was always contributing to the foundation of a new Republic."
However, Algerians continued to protest even after Bouteflika's resignation, demanding that his entire government step down as well. Despite former Prime Minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune having succeeded Bouteflika, following his victory in the 2019 December elections, Algerians still regard his office as being "illegitimate", according to France24.
As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to increase, protest organisers have since called on Algerians to remain indoors. This past Friday, protesters heeded the precautionary measures and as a result, city streets were left empty.
So far, Algeria has reported over 90 cases of coronavirus with at least 10 confirmed deaths while the total number of confirmed cases on the African continent now stands at a little over 900.
