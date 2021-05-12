lgbt
Rufaro Samanga
May. 12, 2021 07:11AM EST
LGBT Community Dealt Major Blow as Transgender Cameroonians Imprisoned

The Cameroonian government has sentenced Shakiro and Mouthe "Patricia" Roland to five years in prison and fined them heavily for 'attempting homosexuality'.

The Cameroonian government has reportedly sentenced two transgender Cameroonians to five years in prison this past Tuesday. Shakiro (real name Njeukam Loic Midrel), a popular internet celebrity in Cameroon and her partner, Mouthe "Patricia" Roland, were charged with "attempting homosexuality and fined heavily with the possibility of added jail time should they fail to pay. The couple had already been imprisoned in the two months prior to their trial commencing at the Bonanjo Douala magistrate's court.

The conviction of Shakiro and Roland is a major blow to the queer community of Cameroon. Additionally, the judgment comes shortly after an alarming report was released by Human Rights Watch last month and which highlighted the increasing persecution of the country's LGBT community.

Describing the societal impact of the recent judgement to News24, Alice Nkom, head of the Association for the Defence of Rights of Homosexuals, said the following: "It's a hammer blow. It's the maximum term outlined in law. The message is clear: homosexuals don't have a place in Cameroon." Nkom has vowed to appeal the judgement saying, "We will continue the fight before the court of appeal. This decision risks increasing violence against LGBTQ people."

While Angola may have officially enacted its new penal code against the discrimination of LGBT Angolans earlier this year in February, the reality of many queer people on the continent remains quite bleak. South Africa has been contending with several homophobic murders this year alone while LGBT+ Rights Ghana's new centre was raided and subsequently shut down by Ghanaian security forces.

South Africa Set to Evict Refugees in Cape Town City

South African authorities will evict at least 1600 protesting refugees and asylum seekers after giving them the option of either repatriating or re-integrating into local communities.

The South African government is set to end the stalemate between them and refugees residing in Cape Town this Saturday. At least 1600 refugees are being housed in two temporary shelters in Paint City, Bellville and the Wingfield Military Base in Kensington. According to South African Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi, the temporary shelters will be dismantled soon with those who are currently residing there having the option of either being repatriated or re-integrated into local communities.

