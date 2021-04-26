lindani myeni
Nobantu Shabangu
Apr. 26, 2021 09:56AM EST
Photo credit WIKUS DE WET/AFP via Getty Images

Slain former South African rugby player Lindani Myeni's body is set to arrive in South Africa on Friday, April 30.

Lindani Myeni's Remains To Be Repatriated to South Africa on Freedom Day

American officials have reportedly released the body of former South African rugby player Lindani Myeni, who was shot dead in an alleged case of police brutality in Hawaii.

The family of slain Lindani Myeni, a former rugby player, has confirmed that his body will arrive in South Africa on Friday, April 30. The news comes after his untimely death in Hawaii following an altercation on April 14, where police responded to a neighbour's call about Myeni being a "dangerous burglar". South Africa's Kwa-Zulu Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala, where Myeni originates, confirmed that the American Consul-General in Miami had promised to release his body two weeks after his death.

According to News24, Myeni's body will reportedly leave American soil this Tuesday, April 27 — South Africa's Freedom Day — and will arrive at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Friday, April 30. The deceased will then be transported to his hometown of eSikhawini in Richards Bay, Kwa-Zulu Natal. Zikalala went on to call out the callous nature of Myeni's death during a media briefing:

"As a province, we are saddened that one of our own countrymen has been caught up in the ongoing spate of attacks by law enforcements authorites which are apparently targeted at Black people in the United States. This objectionable behaviour should be condemned. Investigations must be thoroughly conducted, and no stone left unturned. Justice must be served in this case..."

According to IOL, the family had approached the South African government to assist with repatriation costs. The deceased's wife Lindsey Myeni had already started a crowdfunding page to help raise funds. To date, the fund has raised R400 000.

The 29-year-old father of two was a former provincial rugby player for the Durban-based Jaguars Rugby Club. His wife is an American citizen, and they had recently moved to Hawaii where they planned to sort out his citizenship. He was still relatively new to the area, Myeni's wife shared, adding that the altercation with the police was merely a case of cultural difference.

Friends, family and former team members have described Myeni as charming, friendly and a gentle giant. His family has vowed to use the funds raised for lawyer fees and investigations surrounding his death.

south africa police brutality black lives matter lindani myeni
Image supplied.

